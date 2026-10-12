The Toilet Seat That Cleans The Toilet: Washiehome Launches On Kickstarter October 13

Washie is reinventing toilet seats to take on everyday bathroom messes

RIVERTON, UT, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Washie will launch WashieHome on Kickstarter on October 13, bringing households the first toilet seat with a built-in cleaning system for both the bowl and the seat. The product turns a fixture that has always needed cleaning into one that helps do the cleaning.For generations, keeping a toilet clean has meant reacting after the mess is already there. WashieHome flips that routine. With the push of a button, it sprays a neutral-pH solution into the bowl to help reduce residue and odors, while a separate touch-free system dispenses foam onto the seat for a quick wipe when needed.“People clean their bathrooms, but bathrooms don't stay clean,” said Rob Poleki, founder and CEO of Washie.“Kids make messes. Guests come over. Busy mornings happen. WashieHome was built for everything that happens between deep cleanings, so the bathroom stays cleaner and is ready for whoever walks in next.”The Kickstarter campaign goes live October 13, giving consumers the opportunity to reserve the seat ahead of broader availability. Early backers will have access to limited launch pricing, with deliveries planned for March 2027.WashieHome builds on Washie's patented commercial technology, which has already been used more than 5 million times in airports, gas stations, convention centers and other public restrooms across the United States. The technology is protected by four utility patents.Designed to fit easily into everyday life, it installs in about five minutes without a plumber, uses rechargeable batteries and requires no electrical outlet. It also includes a built-in nightlight, soft-close lid and replaceable cleaning cartridges. The formula is septic-safe.The idea for Washie began in 2015 when Poleki was traveling with his young son and encountered a filthy airport toilet seat. His son refused to sit down, so Poleki cleaned it himself with soap and paper towels. Poleki later built the first prototype in his garage for roughly $40 using a toilet seat, a drill and locally sourced parts.“For years, people would see Washie in a public restroom and tell us, 'I need one of these at my house,'” Poleki said.“WashieHome is what we built in response. We took what we learned from millions of real-world uses and created something specifically for the home.”For more information or to reserve WashieHome through Kickstarter, visit washiehome.

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The Toilet Seat That Cleans the Toilet: WashieHome Launches on Kickstarter October 13 News Provided By EI October 12, 2026, 15:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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