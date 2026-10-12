Scott Desalvo's Chicago Law Firm Named A 2026 Top 10 Personal Injury Law Firm

Scott D. DeSalvo, Fighting For the Injured

DeSalvo has won another firm accolade for legal excellence.

Scott D. DeSalvo is available for clients 24/7/365.

Injury lawyer Scott DeSalvo 4.9 Star Reviews on Google

What to do after a car accident in Illinois comprehensive guide

America's Best Advocates names the Law Office of Scott D. DeSalvo, LLC its 2026 choice for dedication to justice, joining honors from BusinessRate and AIPA.

- Scott D. DeSalvo, Personal Injury AttorneyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Office of Scott D. DeSalvo, LLC, the Chicago and Oak Brook practice of personal injury attorney Scott D. DeSalvo, has been named a 2026 Top 10 Personal Injury Law Firm by America's Best Advocates, a national legal directory that recognizes attorneys and law firms across practice areas. The organization selected the firm as its 2026 choice for dedication to justice. The recognition joins two 2026 honors DeSalvo received individually: Best Personal Injury Lawyer in Oak Brook 2026 from BusinessRate, and selection as one of Illinois' 10 Best Attorneys for Client Satisfaction 2026 by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys.DeSalvo represents people hurt in car crashes, truck collisions, falls, and workplace incidents from offices in Chicago and Oak Brook. His cases run through courtrooms from the Richard J. Daley Center in the Loop to the DuPage County Judicial Center in Wheaton, and he has practiced personal injury law for over 25 years."An award is nice, but nobody hires a lawyer because of a plaque on the wall," said Scott DeSalvo, personal injury attorney and Trial Lawyers College graduate with over 25 years of experience helping Illinois injury victims. "People call because they're hurt, the bills are piling up, and an insurance adjuster is telling them their case is worth less than they know it is. If recognition like this helps an injured person in Chicago feel a little more confident picking up the phone, it's doing its job."What should an injured person look for in a Chicago personal injury attorney?Asked what actually matters when choosing a lawyer after an accident, DeSalvo pointed to four questions he encourages every injured person to ask, whether they are talking to him or to any other firm:Who will handle my case day to day: the attorney, or someone I will never meet?How often will I hear from you, and how?What do you think my case is worth, and what is that number based on?Will you tell me if my case is not worth pursuing?DeSalvo, who works as a Cook County personal injury attorney in Chicago and serves DuPage County clients from his Oak Brook office, says the last question matters most."The most useful thing a lawyer can do for an injured person is tell them the truth early," DeSalvo said. "Sometimes that means telling someone their case is stronger than the insurance company wants them to believe. Sometimes it means telling them it isn't a case at all. Either way, they deserve a straight answer before they sign anything."That philosophy shapes how DeSalvo publishes. He personally writes the guides, calculators, and educational videos on desalvolaw, and none of them require an email address or a phone number to use. The goal, he says, is for an injured person to understand their rights before an insurance company tries to define those rights for them.Injured people in Chicago, Oak Brook, and nearby communities including Cicero, Hinsdale, Elmhurst, and Downers Grove can request a free consultation through desalvolaw, or speak with an Oak Brook personal injury attorney at the firm's DuPage County office. Readers who want to learn more about DeSalvo's background can view his full attorney profile and credentials at desalvolaw.About Scott DeSalvoScott DeSalvo is a personal injury attorney with over 25 years of experience representing injury victims throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, including Oak Brook, Cicero, and surrounding communities. A graduate of the Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College, DeSalvo personally authors all client resources - including detailed guides, calculators, and educational materials available free at desalvolaw - with a commitment to helping injury victims understand their rights whether or not they choose to hire him. He was named Best Personal Injury Lawyer in Oak Brook 2026 by BusinessRate, has been selected by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of Illinois' 10 Best Attorneys for Client Satisfaction 2026, and his firm, the Law Office of Scott D. DeSalvo, LLC, was named a 2026 Top 10 Personal Injury Law Firm by America's Best Advocates.

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Scott DeSalvo's Chicago Law Firm Named a 2026 Top 10 Personal Injury Law Firm News Provided By The Law Office of Scott D. DeSalvo, LLC October 12, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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