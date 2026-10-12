13X ROAS

AI bidding does not repair bad conversion data. It spends against it. The New York agency now audits tracking before it manages a dollar of ad budget.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Site Hub, a Rochester, New York digital marketing agency, has launched a Google Ads conversion tracking audit and will no longer manage ad spend for any client whose tracking has not passed it. The policy follows client work in which fixing conversion tracking before scaling spend produced roughly 13 times return on ad spend (ROAS), or about $13 in revenue for every $1 spent.In a home services paid search engagement, a private-equity-owned portfolio of waterproofing and foundation repair brands came to Site Hub with conversion actions that counted page views as leads. Site Hub removed them, rebuilt the account and then scaled.According to the published case study, the portfolio has produced $5.2 million in revenue on $380,000 in ad spend so far in 2026. Monthly ROAS has ranged from 8 to 18 times across the year, and the owner is booked roughly 50 days out. Cost per lead also fell, from $179 to $133, but the larger change was in revenue per dollar spent.None of that improvement came from automation. Google's Smart Bidding and Performance Max campaigns use machine learning to decide where budget goes, and both optimize toward whatever an account labels a conversion. When a page view, a duplicate form fill or a misattributed phone call counts as a lead, the system learns to buy more of it. Ad platforms also fill tracking gaps with modeled, estimated conversions, which can make a broken account look healthy in its own reports."AI didn't fix conversion tracking. It made bad tracking more expensive," said Sean McKay, president and founder of Site Hub. "Smart Bidding is very good at its job. Feed it the wrong signal and it gets very efficient at finding leads that never close. No algorithm is going to log into a company's CRM and check its own work."Site Hub reports that most ad accounts it opens have at least one conversion action that double counts, misfires or is connected to nothing. Common causes include tracking pixels that stopped firing after a website redesign, forms never connected to a conversion goal, and phone calls credited to direct traffic instead of the campaign that produced them.The Attribution Audit takes two weeks and costs a fixed $4,500. A senior strategist reviews the client's Google Analytics 4 (GA4) property, tag manager, ad accounts and customer relationship management (CRM) data, then tests whether the numbers agree. Clients receive a list of broken and trustworthy conversion actions, a dollar figure on how much reported performance is modeled rather than observed, a competitive snapshot and a ranked 12-month roadmap. Half the fee credits toward a measurement build signed within 60 days. If the tracking already holds up, the audit says so and ads can launch."Every client clears the same bar," McKay said. "The tracking passes, or we fix it first. Two weeks of fixing measurement usually saves more than two weeks of spend would have earned."Site Hub's published measurement policy allows two exceptions: short tests with a hard budget cap and a manual reconciliation plan, and call-only businesses whose call tracking is already tied to source and campaign.About Site HubSite Hub is a digital marketing and web agency founded in 2012 by Sean McKay and based at 350 East Ave, Suite 1, in Rochester, New York. The agency organizes its work under three pillars: Prove (measurement and attribution), Be Found (SEO, local SEO and AI search visibility) and Scale (paid media, CRM and automation). Site Hub has served more than 300 small and mid-sized businesses, franchises, B2B and ecommerce companies, nonprofits and government agencies. It holds a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule contract and won six AMA Rochester Pinnacle Awards in 2026. Pricing is flat-fee and published publicly, and ad spend is billed by the platforms with no markup. McKay also teaches digital marketing and analytics as an adjunct instructor at the University of Rochester's Simon Business School. More information is available at yoursitehub.

Sean McKay

Site Hub

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Site Hub Launches Google Ads Conversion Tracking Audit After Fixes Produce 13x ROAS News Provided By Site Hub October 12, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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