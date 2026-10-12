JMI's Persian Department Organises Hafez Shirazi Commemoration Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Jamia Millia Islamia's Department of Persian organised a commemorative ceremony in honour of the celebrated Persian poet Hafez Shirazi on Monday, an official said.

Chief Guest Fariduddin Farid Asr, Cultural Counsellor, Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Delhi, emphasised the cultural and literary connections between India and Iran, particularly the historical significance of Persian as a language of literature, scholarship and cultural exchange across the Indian subcontinent.

He advised the scholars as well as students of Persian to develop an interest in Hafiz studies if they wanted to scale greater heights in life.

Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif reaffirmed the value of literary heritage, academic engagement and the humanistic values contained in Persian literature.

He also explained the evolution of Persian ghazals in a simple yet understandable manner.

The concluding segment of the programme featured Ghazal singing and speeches on Hafez Shirazi by the students of the Department of Persian.

Nargis Zehra, Hera Zeba and Faizan Ashraf enthralled the audience with their soulful rendition of the ghazals of Hafiz.

The programme brought together distinguished academicians, university dignitaries, scholars, faculty members and students to pay tribute to one of the most influential figures in Persian literary history.

The ceremony highlighted the enduring significance of Hafez's poetry and its contribution to the rich literary, cultural and intellectual traditions of the Persian-speaking world.

Earlier, Mohsin Ali, Head of the Department of Persian, reflected upon the continuing relevance of Hafez Shirazi's literary legacy and the importance of Persian literature in fostering cultural understanding, intellectual inquiry and humanistic values.

Abdul Halim, former head of the department, discussed the various aspects of the ghazals of Hafiz.

Iqtidar Mohd Khan, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Languages, Jamia Millia Islamia, was the guest of honour at the event.

He highlighted the rich contribution of the Persian people in the field of Islamic studies and said the Iranians had rendered valuable services in the realm of religion and literature.