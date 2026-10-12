SCBA, SCAORA Condemn Calls For CJI Surya Kant's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) on Monday condemned statements circulating on social media calling for the resignation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, saying such remarks risk undermining the dignity of the judiciary and amount to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.

In separate resolutions, the two Bar bodies urged their members and the public to respect the independence of the judiciary and maintain the dignity and decorum of the Supreme Court of India.

The SCBA said every person had the opportunity to approach the courts and seek remedies in accordance with law.

"Statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amount to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice," stated the resolution signed by SCBA Honorary Secretary Pragya Baghel.

Meanwhile, the SCAORA expressed strong disapproval of statements made in the public domain seeking the resignation of the CJI, stressing that grievances concerning judicial functioning must be raised through appropriate legal and constitutional channels.

"The judiciary is a constitutional institution entrusted with the responsibility of upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all citizens," the resolution stated.

It added that public statements seeking the resignation of the head of the judiciary risk undermining the dignity of the office and public confidence in the institution.

"The judicial process must be allowed to function independently, without pressure or interference," the SCAORA said, urging all concerned to respect judicial independence and maintain the dignity and decorum of the Supreme Court. The resolution was issued by SCAORA Honorary Secretary Yugandhara Pawar Jha.

The developments come amid a political controversy over social media posts targeting CJI Surya Kant.

Congress' Kerala unit had posted a message on X, which was subsequently deleted, saying: "Dear Surya Kant, If law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it".

Reacting to the controversy, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi told IANS that the Congress had stooped to an unprecedented low in India's political history.“The anarchist Congress, which is hell-bent on creating a ruckus on the streets of the country, has stooped to such a low that it is unprecedented in India's political history,” he said. Trivedi alleged that Congress workers had taken a mob to the doors of the Supreme Court to intimidate the institution, while Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had breached his security cordon and attempted to enter the top court premises from the other side.

He also condemned the Kerala Congress' now-deleted post targeting CJI Surya Kant.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also posted a cryptic message on the social media platform, saying: "Surya clearly Can't. So we will", apparently referring to the CJI.