The Story Network Launches Regional Growth Team In Devo Agency Tie-Up
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Strategic communications consultancy The Story Network has launched a regional growth team and entered into a strategic partnership with the Devo Agency, as it looks to build a stronger offer around devolution, infrastructure and place.
The new team brings together communications, public affairs and economic development specialists based across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It will advise businesses, investors, public bodies and non-profits on government affairs, stakeholder engagement, communications and economic development.
The Story Network was founded in 2022 by a team of three and has since grown to a network of more than 85 senior associates. Its regional growth push is designed to complement its Westminster and Whitehall expertise as clients navigate increasingly devolved policy, investment and delivery decisions.
Founder Alex Bigham (pictured, right) has brought the regional team together alongside former senior civil servant Ian Moss and Gill Morris (pictured, left), co-founder and executive chair of the Devo Agency.
Bigham is a former Lambeth councillor and Labour Shadow Cabinet adviser who was seconded to the Department of Health and Social Care during the pandemic. Moss has held senior roles at HM Treasury, the Cabinet Office, DWP and the Ministry of Justice.
Morris is a veteran public-affairs lobbyist who founded Connect before establishing DevoConnect and later the Devo Agency. The specialist consultancy helps organisations engage with the growing network of metro mayors, combined authorities, local leaders and regional stakeholders shaping investment, infrastructure and economic policy across the UK.
The wider network includes advisers with experience across infrastructure, housing, energy, planning, defence, regulation, transport, health and social care, sustainability and public consultation.
Bigham said:“Some of the biggest economic and political changes happening over the next decade will be driven by what happens in our cities and regions – from infrastructure and housebuilding to devolution, defence, clean transport and the energy transition.
“We don't think clients should have to choose between national expertise and local knowledge.”
Moss added:“There is a lot of talk about growth, but growth ultimately happens in places. A new data centre, housing development or regeneration programme succeeds or fails partly on whether investors, government, local leaders and communities understand what it is trying to achieve.
“That requires national political insight, but it also requires local relationships and understanding of local dynamics. That's the gap we want the regional growth team to fill.”
Morris said the partnership would combine regional knowledge with national public-affairs expertise as the UK's devolved landscape develops.“Devolution is happening,” she said.“We understand the geography and politics, and how to deliver mayoral and strategic regional growth plans.”
The launch follows work for clients operating at the intersection of national policy and local delivery, including the Association of Infrastructure Investors and Providers, Clean Cities Campaign, Mums for Lungs and UK Acquired Brain Injury Forum.
The new team brings together communications, public affairs and economic development specialists based across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It will advise businesses, investors, public bodies and non-profits on government affairs, stakeholder engagement, communications and economic development.
The Story Network was founded in 2022 by a team of three and has since grown to a network of more than 85 senior associates. Its regional growth push is designed to complement its Westminster and Whitehall expertise as clients navigate increasingly devolved policy, investment and delivery decisions.
Founder Alex Bigham (pictured, right) has brought the regional team together alongside former senior civil servant Ian Moss and Gill Morris (pictured, left), co-founder and executive chair of the Devo Agency.
Bigham is a former Lambeth councillor and Labour Shadow Cabinet adviser who was seconded to the Department of Health and Social Care during the pandemic. Moss has held senior roles at HM Treasury, the Cabinet Office, DWP and the Ministry of Justice.
Morris is a veteran public-affairs lobbyist who founded Connect before establishing DevoConnect and later the Devo Agency. The specialist consultancy helps organisations engage with the growing network of metro mayors, combined authorities, local leaders and regional stakeholders shaping investment, infrastructure and economic policy across the UK.
The wider network includes advisers with experience across infrastructure, housing, energy, planning, defence, regulation, transport, health and social care, sustainability and public consultation.
Bigham said:“Some of the biggest economic and political changes happening over the next decade will be driven by what happens in our cities and regions – from infrastructure and housebuilding to devolution, defence, clean transport and the energy transition.
“We don't think clients should have to choose between national expertise and local knowledge.”
Moss added:“There is a lot of talk about growth, but growth ultimately happens in places. A new data centre, housing development or regeneration programme succeeds or fails partly on whether investors, government, local leaders and communities understand what it is trying to achieve.
“That requires national political insight, but it also requires local relationships and understanding of local dynamics. That's the gap we want the regional growth team to fill.”
Morris said the partnership would combine regional knowledge with national public-affairs expertise as the UK's devolved landscape develops.“Devolution is happening,” she said.“We understand the geography and politics, and how to deliver mayoral and strategic regional growth plans.”
The launch follows work for clients operating at the intersection of national policy and local delivery, including the Association of Infrastructure Investors and Providers, Clean Cities Campaign, Mums for Lungs and UK Acquired Brain Injury Forum.
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