Trump Is Free At Last To Be What He Has Always Been For Putin

MENAFN - Asia Times) Poor Donald Trump. For the last 21 months he had to do a great deal of lying. He had to pretend at times that he really cared about the people dying in the Russo-Ukraine War, that he really wanted a deal that was good for Ukraine, that he was getting frustrated with Vladimir Putin, and that he even liked Volodymyr Zelensky.

At times Trump had to push himself to lie with real commitment and panache, fooling almost all the world's press into believing that he might send Ukraine advanced weapons, that he might put harsh sanctions on Russia, that he might“pivot” away from supporting Putin towards helping Ukraine.

It obviously took a real toll on him. Having to pretend that he was not wholeheartedly committed to Putin or desperate for a Russian victory, that he did not despise Ukraine and Zelensky, was really difficult. Donald Trump has been serially disloyal and unfaithful to every person in his life, except for Vladimir Putin. He craves the affection and approval of the Russian dictator, loves talking with him, loves doing Putin's bidding and, most of all, loves being with him.

Even in the midst of Trump's most outrageous lies (remember when he was going to send Ukraine Tomahawk missiles in September/October 2025? ), the truth was there for those willing to see it. At exactly that time, he also hung a picture of himself next to Putin very prominently in the White House (above a picture of himself with a granddaughter). His real affections were always there for those who wanted to admit it-indeed they were on display.

Now, the lying is over. Donald is free to be what he always wanted to be and to sing it loudly to the world. He – and by extension the government of the United States of America – is Vladimir Putin's friend and partner. He will help Putin, protect Putin, and do what he can to get the best possible deal for Vladimir Putin.

This time he probably cannot go back. The latest expressions of intense emotion are too clear for even the most gullible of the press (and that is most of them) to ever again start writing about the next, supposed Trump“pivot” to Ukraine. Trump is free now.

His heart can sing the song he has always wanted to sing, and the American people can no longer deny that the USA is run by a Russian useful idiot or agent of influence (depending on the nomenclature you prefer). Personally I prefer agent of influence, because vast sums of money are also involved. Trump not only loves Putin, he wants to get paid. I tried to describe this concept not long after Trump's second term began.

This reality coming out so openly is obviously the story of the week. It also emerged as the Russians ramped up their terror bombing, which provided the most horrible counterpoint to how Trump wants to see the war. And it leaves Ukraine and the rest of Europe facing only one question. Are they strong enough to do what needs to happen to save themselves?

By the way, so much has happened in just the last 24 hours, I am going to start this update where things left off at the end of this earlier piece.

Watch this very short clip, It is both fascinating and very revealing.

First we have the effusiveness and emotion with which Trump thanks Vladimir Putin. You can see how absolutely delighted Trump is to be able to speak about Putin in the way he does and how much he really believes what he says.

Then pay close attention to the last few seconds. When Trump is told that Zelensky publicly called him“weak,” he blanches. It is like a slap in the face.

And Zelensky did indeed call Trump's move“weak,”even while he maintained the fiction that the USA had been a strong supporter. The exact phrase he used was: