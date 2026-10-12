Bangladesh Embassy Issues Urgent Safety Advisory For Citizens In Saudi Arabia

In an urgent notice issued on October 11, the embassy advised expatriate Bangladeshis to comply with relevant safety guidelines and remain alert to official directives from the Saudi authorities.

The embassy warned that recording, sharing, or exchanging information, photographs, and videos related to the ongoing situation could constitute a punishable offense under Saudi law.

It specifically urged Bangladeshis to refrain from posting or circulating any related photographs, videos, or information on social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, as well as from saving or exchanging such content on mobile phones.

The embassy also advised Bangladeshi nationals to avoid risky areas and crowded places to ensure their safety.

For assistance or information, expatriates have been asked to contact the embassy through its designated hotlines.

The numbers are 8001000125 for labor-related matters, 8001000126 for passport-related services, and 8001000124 for diplomatic and other inquiries. For death-related assistance, the embassy provided the hotline number +966567021180.

The embassy also asked expatriates to follow its verified Facebook page for regular updates and official announcements.

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