Lake Hartwell Country Highlights Best Places To See Fall Foliage In Upstate South Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lake Hartwell Country, the official regional tourism office for Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties, today highlighted the best places to see fall foliage across the Upstate as leaf-peeping season begins moving down from the mountains toward Lake Hartwell.

Pendleton, SC, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organization said fall foliage timing and location are among the most common travel questions it receives each October, as visitors from Atlanta, Charlotte, Greenville, and beyond try to time a trip to catch the colorful leaves at their peak.







Table Rock Lake, Pickens South Carolina.

Because Lake Hartwell Country spans elevations from the Blue Ridge Escarpment down to the shores of Lake Hartwell, color change does not happen all at once. Higher elevations near the mountains typically turn first, in early to mid-October, while color moves down toward the lake through late October and into November. Lake Hartwell Country said this elevation gradient means visitors can plan more than one trip to the region and see different stages of fall color depending on where they go rather than gambling on a single peak weekend.

The region's foliage viewing is anchored by two scenic byways. The Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway, better known as Highway 11, runs along the base of the mountains and connects Table Rock State Park, Long Shoals Wayside Park, and Lake Hartwell State Park along a single route that many travelers use as an alternative to Interstate 85. Highway 178, known locally as The Mountain Highway, climbs through the Jocassee Gorges area of Pickens County and offers a side trip to Sassafras Mountain, the highest point in the state.

Recommended fall foliage destinations across the region include:

. Sassafras Mountain (Pickens County) – South Carolina's highest peak at more than 3,500 feet, with a 360-degree observation platform overlooking South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. Managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with no admission fee.

. Table Rock State Park (Pickens, SC) – the 2-mile Lakeside Trail circles Lake Oolenoy and offers views of Table Rock Mountain reflected in the water, while the 3.6-mile Table Rock Trail and 4.2-mile Pinnacle Mountain Trail climb to higher overlooks for more experienced hikers.

. Wigington Overlook (Oconee County) – a roadside pull-off on State Highway 413 north of Salem with sweeping views across the mountains and lakes of Oconee and Pickens counties. Free to visit, with parking and room for a picnic.

. Devils Fork State Park (Salem, SC) – the only public access to Lake Jocassee, where fall color from the surrounding gorge walls reflects off the water. The 1.5-mile Oconee Bell Nature Trail is an easy loop through hardwood forest.

. Keowee-Toxaway State Park (Sunset, SC) – the gateway to the Jocassee Gorges, with the Raven Rock Loop trail offering elevated views over Lake Keowee.

. Lake Hartwell – by late October and into November, color reaches the lake's shoreline and can be viewed from Lake Hartwell State Park in Fair Play and Sadlers Creek State Park in Anderson.

Lake Hartwell Country reports that the region draws millions of visitors annually, with fall consistently ranking among the busiest travel periods for scenic drives, state parks, and waterfall trails. The organization noted that waterfalls such as Yellow Branch Falls near Walhalla and Waldrop Stone Falls in the Clemson Experimental Forest are often overlooked as foliage destinations, even though the surrounding hardwood canopy turns at the same time as the overlooks.

“People want to know two things: where to go and when to go, and the honest answer here is that it depends on elevation,” said Les McCall, Executive Director of Lake Hartwell Country.“We tell visitors to start up in the mountains around Sassafras and Table Rock in early to mid-October and follow the color down toward the lake over the following weeks. If they do that, they will almost never miss it.”

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the best time to see fall foliage in Upstate South Carolina?

Fall color in Lake Hartwell Country typically begins at the highest elevations near the Blue Ridge Escarpment in early to mid-October and progresses downhill through late October, reaching the Lake Hartwell shoreline in late October to early November. Exact timing shifts each year with rainfall and temperature, so visitors should check current conditions before traveling.

Where is the best place to see fall foliage near Clemson, SC?

The closest high-elevation foliage viewing to Clemson is at Table Rock State Park in Pickens County and along the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway (Highway 11), both roughly a 30- to 45-minute drive. Closer to town, the Clemson Experimental Forest and the shoreline of Lake Hartwell turn later in the season, typically late October into November.

What is the highest point in South Carolina, and can you see fall color from it?

Sassafras Mountain in Pickens County, at more than 3,500 feet tall, is the highest point in South Carolina. Its 360-degree observation platform overlooks the Blue Ridge Mountains across three states and is one of the earliest places in the region to show fall color. There is no admission fee.

What is the best scenic drive for fall foliage in Upstate South Carolina?

The Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway (Highway 11) is the region's best-known fall drive, running along the base of the mountains past Table Rock State Park and Lake Hartwell State Park. Highway 178, The Mountain Highway, offers a steeper, more mountainous alternative through the Jocassee Gorges with access to Sassafras Mountain.

Are there easy hikes to see fall foliage in Upstate South Carolina?

Yes. The 2-mile Lakeside Trail at Table Rock State Park, the 1.5-mile Oconee Bell Nature Trail at Devils Fork State Park, and the 1-mile loop to Waldrop Stone Falls in the Clemson Experimental Forest are all rated easy to moderate and suitable for families.

Do state parks in Upstate South Carolina charge admission for fall foliage viewing?

Most South Carolina State Parks charge a per-person admission fee, with current rates posted on the South Carolina State Parks website. Sassafras Mountain, Wigington Overlook, and roadside stops along Highway 11 are free to visit.

A full list of scenic overlooks, scenic drives, and state parks across the region is available at lakehartwellcountry.com/state-parks-and-protected-areas. Lake Hartwell Country offers a visitor center at the historic village green in downtown Pendleton, South Carolina. They also house one of the largest archives of local historical artifacts in the Upstate, along with a public genealogy library, at the Bart Garrison Agricultural Museum of South Carolina.







Table Rock Falls in Pickens County, South Carolina

About Lake Hartwell Country

Lake Hartwell Country is one of 11 regional tourism offices in the state of South Carolina. These offices are called SCATR, or the South Carolina Association of Tourism Regions. Why are we called Lake Hartwell Country? We cover Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties, and Lake Hartwell touches all three of these counties. Lake Hartwell is also a major draw for tourism to the area, bringing in millions of visitors every year. In addition to tourism promotion, we also strive to preserve the history and culture of our region. Our Visitor Center is located on the historic Village Green in downtown Pendleton, SC. We also house one of the largest archive collections of local, historical artifacts, which can be found just down the street at the Bart Garrison Agricultural Museum of South Carolina. Additionally, we have an extensive genealogy library that is open to the public with information about the families who once lived in our region. Stop by to say hello!

Press Inquiries

Les McCall

les [at] lakehartwellcountry.com

(864) 646-3782



120 History Lane

Pendleton, SC 29670