Myexpattaxes Launches Foreign Account And Asset Reporting Guide Ahead Of October 15 Deadline For Americans Abroad

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vienna, VIENNA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyExpatTaxes, the trusted US tax software and service platform for Americans living abroad, has launched a new







How to report foreign assets and accounts for Americans abroad

The deadline marks the final day for most taxpayers to submit their 2025 Foreign Bank Account Reports (FBARs) under the automatic six-month extension. It is also the extended federal income tax filing deadline for taxpayers who have obtained the relevant extension, including those required to submit Form 8938 under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).

Many Americans living abroad are unaware that their US reporting obligations can extend well beyond their annual income tax return. Foreign bank accounts, investments, pensions, businesses and certain other overseas assets can trigger additional reporting requirements, even when no US tax is owed.

The new MyExpatTaxes guide explains the differences between FBAR and FATCA reporting, including the thresholds, deadlines and forms involved. Under FBAR rules, Americans whose combined foreign financial accounts exceed $10,000 at any point during the year generally must report those accounts, while Form 8938 has separate, higher thresholds for qualifying taxpayers living abroad.

“Foreign account reporting is one of the areas where we see the most confusion among Americans living overseas,” said Nathalie Goldstein, EA, CEO and Co-Founder of MyExpatTaxes.“Many expats assume that if they've already paid taxes in their country of residence, or don't owe anything to the IRS, they have nothing further to report. But that's not necessarily the case. Understanding which accounts and assets need to be declared alongside filing a US tax return from abroad is essential to avoiding potentially significant penalties.”

Beyond bank accounts, the guide addresses foreign investments, overseas pensions, brokerage accounts, foreign businesses, gifts, inheritances and trusts. It also highlights common reporting mistakes and provides a practical annual checklist to help expats identify their obligations.

MyExpatTaxes intends the guide to help both new and long-term expats manage their increasingly complex cross-border financial reporting requirements with confidence.

The 2026 Foreign Account and Asset Reporting Guide is available as a free download at:

About MyExpatTaxes

MyExpatTaxes is an intuitive tax software built for Americans living abroad. It simplifies US expat tax filing by automating complex forms, guiding users through credits and exclusions, and helping prevent double taxation. For more complex tax situations, users can also work with experienced Tax Professionals for personalized support and review.

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MacKenzie Passegger

press [at] myexpattaxes.com

