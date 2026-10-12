Vijay Urges PM Modi To Fast-Track Bengaluru-Hosur Metro Link, Seeks Funds For Tamil Nadu Projects

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite approval for the proposed metro corridor linking Bommasandra in Bengaluru with Hosur in Tamil Nadu, reviving a long-pending plan to connect industrial hubs across the two states, according to The Hindu.

The proposed corridor would extend the Yellow Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, which currently runs between RV Road and Bommasandra, into Hosur. If approved, it would become South India's first inter-state metro link, improving connectivity between industrial and residential areas on either side of the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

Speaking at the inauguration of an expanded stretch of the Chennai Metro, Vijay called for faster clearances and greater central support for Tamil Nadu's infrastructure projects, including metro expansion, high-speed rail, highways and water security initiatives.

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The proposed metro extension is intended to improve connectivity between Bengaluru's southern suburbs and Hosur, an industrial hub in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The corridor could benefit commuters travelling between the two regions and strengthen links between their industrial belts.

Tamil Nadu has previously proposed extending Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line from Bommasandra to Hosur.

An inter-state metro connection could also support cross-border commuting as economic activity and urban development expand around Bengaluru and Hosur.

Vijay seeks immediate approval for Chennai Metro Phase III

Welcoming the inauguration of a stretch of Chennai Metr Phase II, Vijay urged the Centre to grant immediate approval and funding for Phase III, arguing that infrastructure-led growth should extend beyond the state capital.

The proposed Phase III network would cover nearly 65 kilometres across three routes: Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam, Poonamallee to Sunguvarchatram, and Koyambedu to Pattabiram.

Vijay also called for the Centre to reconsider and approve metro rail networks for Coimbatore and Madurai, two of Tamil Nadu's key industrial and commercial centres.

The chief minister's requests underline the state government's push to expand mass transit beyond Chennai and improve connectivity across multiple urban centres.

₹5,110 crore in education funds pending

Vijay also urged Modi to ensure the unconditional release of ₹5,110 crore in central funds pending under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Sharing the platform with the prime minister, the Tamil Nadu chief minister asked the Union government to release the amount without imposing conditions.

The funding dispute has been among the issues affecting relations between the state and the Centre, with the release of education funds remaining a key demand from Tamil Nadu.

High-speed rail, river-linking and highway projects on the agenda

Beyond metro connectivity, Vijay pressed for faster clearances and funding for several major infrastructure proposals.

He called for dedicated high-speed rail corridors connecting Chennai with Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari, seeking improved inter-city connectivity across the state.

Vijay also urged the Centre to accelerate approvals for the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking initiative, pitching it as a measure to strengthen long-term water security for agriculture.

On road infrastructure, he sought priority approval for key highway projects, including six-laning works on major national highway stretches and an elevated corridor connecting Madhavaram and Sholavaram.

“Development must reach the last person in society. We look forward to continuous support from the union government to propel Tamil Nadu into the forefront of national growth,” Vijay said, as quoted by The New Indian Express.