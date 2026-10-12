Centre Technologies Welcomes New Director Of AI To Lead Responsible AI Adoption And Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Centre Technologies, an expanding Texas-based Managed Services Provider (MSP), announces Dean Wheeler as Director of AI.

- Dean Wheeler, Director of AI at Centre TechnologiesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With more than 20 years of experience leading data, cloud, infrastructure, and business transformation initiatives, he'll help shape Centre's AI strategy while guiding customers through a secure and results-driven AI adoption.Organizations across every industry are looking to capitalize on the promise of AI, but many struggle with where to begin and how to govern AI responsibly. Centre plans to change that. As Director of AI, Dean Wheeler will help Centre's customers move beyond isolated AI initiatives by developing strategies that align innovation with proper security and governance, so they'll see the long-term business value of adding AI responsibly."I chose Centre because its strong Texas roots, employee-first culture, and commitment to customer care align with what matters most to me," said Wheeler. "As I explored the company's history, people, and philosophy, I also saw an organization with a strong growth trajectory and a clear focus on helping customers benefit from technology. That combination resonated with me and closely matches my passion for technology."His leadership approach is grounded in a simple principle: AI should solve business problems, not create new ones. Drawing from decades of experience in complex and highly regulated environments, he believes businesses achieve the greatest success when AI initiatives are supported by strong governance and responsible-use practices."I plan to help Centre's customers turn AI from an emerging concept into a practical business capability," he explained. "I want to make AI understandable, identify high-value use cases, and help customers apply it to make better decisions."He believes many organizations are focused on AI tools without first establishing a strategy for how AI should support business priorities. At Centre, he plans to work alongside customers to identify high-value AI use cases and establish practical governance frameworks that help organizations confidently adopt AI technologies. His approach focuses on meeting customers where they're at in their AI journey while ensuring every investment delivers measurable and sustainable value."I think most businesses are overlooking the opportunity to move beyond isolated AI experiments and build a deliberate, enterprise-wide approach to adoption," Wheeler says. "The right opportunity will vary based on each organization's business priorities and technology maturity, but the path should begin with business leaders identifying high-value use cases, not adopting AI simply for its own sake. When strategy, governance, and execution come together, AI can move from small productivity gains to meaningful operational efficiency, better decisions, and significant, measurable ROI."Dean Wheeler brings a people-first mindset shaped by leadership experience and a commitment to helping others grow. He believes the most successful organizations create clarity and encourage collaboration while empowering employees to embrace innovation with confidence."The opportunity in front of our customers is tremendous, but they need trusted guidance to turn AI from an emerging concept into something they can practically use," said Chris Pace, CEO and Founder of Centre Technologies. "What excites us about adding Dean to Centre leadership is not only his depth of experience, but how he connects technology decisions back to business outcomes. He understands how to balance innovation with trust, and we're now better positioned to offer enterprise AI support to our customers as they navigate it in their businesses."Centre remains committed to helping organizations adopt new technologies with confidence. Under Dean Wheeler's leadership, Centre will continue advancing its AI strategy while helping customers build practical roadmaps for measurable and sustainable results.

Emily Kirk

Centre Technologies

+1 512-721-9144

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Centre Technologies Welcomes New Director of AI to Lead Responsible AI Adoption and Innovation News Provided By Centre Technologies October 12, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing



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