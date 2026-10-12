Knokx Pro Entertainment's MANA Announces October 23Rd Show At Treasure Island Las Vegas With Performances Through 2026

MANA Polynesian Revue & Luau - October 23 at Treasure Island Las Vegas

MANA - The Polynesian Revue & Luau: The Final Journey of Robert Louis Stevenson Continues at Treasure Island Las Vegas

- Anoa'iLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KnokX Pro Entertainment has announced the next performance of MANA - The Polynesian Revue & Luau: The Final Journey of Robert Louis Stevenson on Friday, October 23 at Treasure Island Las Vegas; monthly shows run through December 2026. As the only Polynesian luau-and-live-revue production on the Las Vegas Strip, locals and visitors have a rare opportunity to experience a full Polynesian feast and live show without boarding a flight across the Pacific.MANA tells the remarkable story of Robert Louis Stevenson, the world-renowned author of Treasure Island, who later embarked on a real-life journey across the South Pacific. His travels took him through Tahiti, Hawaiʻi, New Zealand and ultimately Samoa, where he made his home and was laid to rest atop Mount Vaea.Presented through Polynesian dance, music and theatrical storytelling, MANA celebrates the cultures Stevenson encountered throughout his journey. Cinematic projection transforms the Treasure Island ballroom with the sights and spirit of the South Pacific as the story moves from island to island.Created by Fonoti Reno Anoa'i and presented by KnokX Pro Entertainment, MANA brings together an outstanding cast of respected Polynesian performers and cultural artists.For producer Fonoti Reno Anoa'i, MANA is also deeply personal. After years of producing professional wrestling and live entertainment through KnokX Pro Entertainment, Anoa'i wanted to use the same skills that fill arenas, storytelling, emotion and audience connection, to bring his heritage center stage.“I've spent much of my life creating live entertainment that makes people feel something, but MANA comes from a much deeper place,” said Anoa'i, who has produced professional wrestling and live entertainment through KnokX Pro Entertainment.“This is an opportunity to share the food, music, dance, stories, and hospitality of Polynesia with pride. I wanted to create something our community could see themselves in while welcoming others into the experience.”Runi Tafeaga, founder of Hot Lava Productions, serves as Cultural Dance Director and Creative Choreographer, leading the dancers who bring each island and its traditions to life.Renowned Samoan singer and entertainer Atoa Ripley serves as the production's host and featured vocalist, guiding audiences through Stevenson's journey with music and storytelling.Wailana Lee, daughter of legendary Hawaiian singer-songwriter Kui Lee, appears as Queen Kapiʻolani. A gifted singer and dancer, Lee brings a special connection to Hawaiʻi's musical and cultural legacy.The production builds toward a powerful Samoa finale honoring Stevenson-known to the Samoan people as Tusitala,“Teller of Tales”-and culminates with an unforgettable performance featuring multiple Fire Knife Warriors.Event Details:MANA: The Final Journey of Robert Louis StevensonFriday, October 23, 2026Location:Treasure Island Las VegasIndoor ballroom3300 Las Vegas Blvd. SouthLas Vegas, NV 89109Experience: Each $89 ticket includes a full Polynesian luau feast and the MANA theater show. Guests will enjoy roasted pig, island-inspired entrées, traditional favorites and tropical desserts before the live performance featuring music, dance, drumming, and storytelling.MANA is the story of a man who first imagined the journey-and then lived it. Along the way, he discovered that the greatest treasure was not gold, but the people, cultures and islands that became part of his life.Tickets, show information and group reservations are available at TreasureIsland and ManaVegas.Upcoming performances:October 23, 2026November 20, 2026December 18, 2026ABOUT KNOKX PRO ENTERTAINMENTKnokX Pro Entertainment is a Samoan-owned entertainment company led by High Chief Fonoti Reno Anoa'i. Building on Anoa'i's background in professional wrestling and live-event production, the company creates experiences spanning professional wrestling, combat sports, cultural productions, music, family entertainment, and destination events.

Anastasia Balestriere

Gift of Gabrielle

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KnokX Pro Entertainment's MANA Announces October 23rd Show at Treasure Island Las Vegas with Performances Through 2026 News Provided By Gift of Gabrielle October 12, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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