Smart City Expo Miami 2026 Opens With A Bold Vision For Urban Intelligence And A Regenerative Future

Speakers of Smart City Expo Miami

Sold-out seventh edition convenes global leaders to explore how cities can become more human, connected, resilient, and future-ready

- Bernardo Scheinkman, CEO of Smart Cities AmericasMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smart City Expo Miami opened its doors on October 5th, 2026 for a sold-out seventh consecutive year, bringing together an international community of city leaders, architects, technologists, designers, academics, entrepreneurs, and innovators to explore a defining question for the future of urban life: how can cities use intelligence not only to operate more efficiently, but to become truly regenerative?Throughout a full day of opening remarks, keynotes, fireside conversations, and expert presentations, participants examined the intersection of technology, human experience, public health, urban design, infrastructure, culture, and civic collaboration.“Smart City Expo Miami has grown into a global platform for people who understand that innovation must serve a greater purpose,” said Bernardo Scheinkman, CEO of Smart Cities Americas.Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega reinforced the importance of talent development and human potential in building a smarter Miami. Her opening remarks emphasized that technology and innovation are essential, but people remain the region's most valuable resource.World Cup Legacy Beyond the Final WhistleThe conference opened with a keynote from Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner titled“World Cup Legacy Beyond the Final Whistle: Economic & Social Impact.”“Major sporting events are not merely moments of celebration but catalysts that reshape urban infrastructure, unlock economic opportunities, and forge community identity for generations,” said Mayor Meiner.“The question is never whether a city hosts the world, but what it builds that endures after the world leaves.”That discussion continued with architect Steven B. Kratchman of New York, who presented“Beyond the Stadium: Urban Geometry, Event Legacy, and the Capture of Public Value.” His presentation called on cities to consider stadiums and event districts as part of larger urban systems-integrated with surrounding neighborhoods, transit, walkable public spaces, housing, commerce, and civic life.The Cognitive City Takes ShapeA major theme of the day was the evolution from the“smart city” to the cognitive city. Dr. Jonathan Reichental, CEO of Human Future in Silicon Valley, explored this transition in his presentation,“From Smart to Cognitive: The Next Era of City Intelligence.”Dr. Reichental described a future in which cities are not simply connected through sensors, platforms, and data systems, but are increasingly able to learn, anticipate challenges, adapt to changing conditions, and improve decisions over time.Raimundo Rodulfo, CIO for the City of Coral Gables, expanded on the operational side of this vision in“The Ecosystem Is the New Smart City Enterprise.” Rodulfo highlighted the value of regional collaboration and the triple-helix model, where government, industry, and academia work together to create innovation, talent, and measurable quality-of-life outcomes.Designing for Human ConnectionSeveral sessions focused on a growing challenge facing cities around the world: how to create environments where people feel connected, healthy, included, and inspired.Ann-Britt Elvin Andersen and Jakob Norman-Hansen of BLOXHUB in Copenhagen presented“The Paradox of Proximity: Designing Friction for Connection.” Their session explored why physical closeness does not automatically create social connection and offered practical insights for planners, developers, and city leaders seeking to design environments that foster belonging.Navneet Magon Anand of Design Veritas continued the discussion in“Designing for Human Experience and Capacity at Scale.” She described cities as cognitive and behavioral systems, arguing that the future of urban life will be defined by the quality of human thinking that places enable.Craig Lewis of CPL brought neuroscience into the conversation through“The Neuroscience of Urban Places People Love.” His presentation addressed the benefits of walkability, the role of safety and fear in shaping movement, and the ways brain chemistry affects people's decisions and experiences in urban environments.Together, the sessions made the case that successful urbanism cannot be judged only by speed, density, or operational efficiency. Great cities must also support comfort, curiosity, safety, beauty, and meaningful human interaction.Health, Neuroinclusion, and RegenerationDr. Hila Oren of The Tel Aviv Foundation addressed the connection between public space and well-being in her presentation,“Parks of Health: Evidence-Based Urban Interventions for Community Health.” Her session introduced the Pockets of Health model, a Tel Aviv-led innovation that transforms underutilized spaces into community-anchoring environments informed by biophilic design, salutogenic principles, and third-place theory.A fireside chat featuring Kay Sargent, Director of Thought Leadership at HOK, and Steven Burgos, Director of Design at HOK Miami, examined“Crafting High-Impact Places through Neuroinclusion and Neuroaesthetics.” The discussion explored the biological and emotional impacts of the environments people inhabit, with a focus on sensory diversity, beauty, harmony, and inclusive design.Dr. Rini Chatterjee of Cardiff, Wales, built on these ideas in“The Coherent City: Designing for the Biology That Lives Within It.” Her presentation introduced biological coherence in architecture, drawing from neuroarchitecture, circadian biology, and mitochondrial science to consider how light, rhythm, nature, materials, and spatial conditions affect human health and performance.Technology, Art, and Civic IntelligenceThe day concluded with a diverse set of presentations on regeneration, creative placemaking, and intelligent infrastructure.Gabriela Liebert of Home Vision DNA presented“Cosmictecture,” offering a visionary perspective on homes and cities as places that can elevate human potential, enable people to create more purposeful, restorative, and imaginative lives.Sherryl Muriente of the Downtown Development Authority of West Palm Beach introduced“The Trojan Rocking Horse Model for Regenerative Cities.” Through the award-winning Trojan Rocking Horse project, Muriente demonstrated how participatory art and placemaking can become a tool for gathering real-time, community-driven insight..Aloisio Pereira da Silva of Infracities, joining from Florianópolis, Brazil, closed the day with“Digital Twin Infrastructure for Regenerative Cities.” His presentation explored how digital twins can help cities better understand and manage complex underground systems, including water, wastewater, drainage, and utilities.

Bernardo Scheinkman

Smart Cities Americas

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Smart City Expo Miami 2026 Opens with a Bold Vision for Urban Intelligence and a Regenerative Future News Provided By Smart Cities Americas October 12, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology, World & Regional



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