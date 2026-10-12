O-Town Walls Mural Fest Returns To Downtown Ontario With 15 New Murals By Artists From Around The World

'Joy Riot' by Golden305, O-Town Walls 2025, Downtown Ontario. Photo: @Kaotik954

'The Migration' by Nico Cathcart, O-Town Walls 2025. Photo: @Kaotik954

Aerial view of 2025 murals in Downtown Ontario. Photo: @Kaotik954

Permits approved and artists on the ground, the free six-day festival runs Oct. 12-17 with live painting, a surprise guest and a two-night block party finale

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With city permits approved and artists already in town, O-Town Walls Mural Fest opens today in Downtown Ontario, where internationally recognized muralists will paint 15 new large-scale murals in public view through Saturday, Oct. 17.Now in its second year, the festival brings artists from Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, South Korea and across the U.S. to the city's historic core. The lineup includes BUBLEGUM of Spain, known for wildlife wrapped in ornamental filigree; ACHES of Ireland, known for red-green-blue "glitch" portraits; Dutch artists Mr. June and Tymon de Laat; Royyal Dog, whose portraits place women of color in traditional Korean hanbok; New York's Tom Bob, who turns street fixtures into playful characters; BKFoxx, who paints photorealism entirely in spray paint; 3D illusion artist Naomi Haverland; Whitney Holbourn; Wing Chow; Floyd Mendoza; and Southern California muralists Zao One and Shane Grammer.One name is still under wraps: a special guest artist will add a few surprise murals around downtown during the week.The 2026 theme, "Butterfly Effect," explores how one creative act can ripple outward to change a wall, a neighborhood and a city.Artists arrived over the weekend and gathered Sunday for an opening dinner. Painting runs all week on walls along Euclid Avenue, Holt Boulevard and nearby streets, and visitors are welcome to watch. Thursday night, crews raise the stage and LED screen arch for the finale: a free block party from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, headlined by a breakdancing competition, with artists painting live on temporary walls, street skating, a beer garden, food trucks and music.The momentum is building. KTLA 5 will film a story at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, set to air three times that day, and filmmaker Tim Deters is shooting a documentary throughout the week."Downtown revitalization is about more than improving buildings-it's about creating energy, identity and reasons for people to return. O-Town Walls helps transform Downtown Ontario into a place people are excited to experience and proud to call their own." said Mia Sophia Melle, president and creative director of O-Town Walls.The inaugural festival in 2025 produced 17 murals by 16 artists, and this year's additions will push the downtown collection past 30. "I've done a lot of mural festivals. These guys rank among the top, which is pretty impressive, considering it's their first," muralist Taylor White told Inland Wire last year."Every mural becomes a permanent invitation to visit Downtown Ontario. Together, these works of art create a destination that attracts foot traffic, supports local businesses and contributes to the long-term revitalization of the district." Melle said.The City of Ontario is a festival partner, and the City's eighth annual Ontario Arts Festival also takes place Saturday, Oct. 17.Media tours: Available throughout festival week, with Wednesday, Oct. 14, recommended: enough paint is on the walls to feel the excitement, but the murals are still in progress. Schedule through Mia Melle, 909-851-2462,....Visitor information: Free and open to the public. Follow the route at otownwalls/2026/walls and live daily coverage on Instagram at @otownwalls_dto. Block party: org/pages/block-party.Media: Interviews, on-site access and high-resolution images are available. Press check-in: Holt x Palm, 115 S. Palm Ave. Interview windows run Tuesday-Friday, about 10:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m.; photo and video around 5:15-6:15 p.m. Logos, photos and approved copy: org/pages/media.About O-Town WallsO-Town Walls is a public art initiative based in Downtown Ontario, California, using large-scale murals, cultural programming and community events to help create a more vibrant and connected downtown. Each year, O-Town Walls brings established and emerging artists together with property owners, businesses, civic partners and the community to transform blank walls into permanent works of public art. The annual Mural Fest gives visitors the opportunity to watch artists work in real time while exploring Downtown Ontario, supporting local businesses and experiencing the district as an evolving outdoor gallery.2026 sponsors: Richland Investments, Greater Ontario California, SRG Commercial, Vida Federal Credit Union, Tilden-Coil Constructors, Brookfield Residential, L & M Dairy, Mark Christopher Auto Center, Ford, Citrus Motors, KW Commercial Inland Empire, Banc of California, Holt x Palm, Herc Rentals, Ontario Professional Firefighters 1430 and Sherwin-Williams.

Mia Melle

O-Town Walls

+1 909-851-2462

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O-Town Walls Mural Fest returns to Downtown Ontario with 15 new murals by artists from around the world News Provided By O-Town Walls October 12, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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