City Of Altoona Completes Expands Their Opengov ERP With Payroll

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ALTOONA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Altoona, Pennsylvania, has added OpenGov Payroll to Altoona's existing OpenGov platform, which includes Enterprise Asset Management, Financial Management, Procurement & Contract Management and Tax & Revenue Collection.This marks the first OpenGov Payroll adoption in Pennsylvania and reflects Altoona's commitment to a fully integrated, partnership-driven operational platform.Home to approximately 44,000 residents in Blair County, Pennsylvania, Altoona operates a complex payroll environment supporting roughly 250 employees across five collective bargaining agreements, including police and fire, plus retirees with long-term benefit needs. Payroll administration touches multiple systems and timekeeping methods critical to both union compliance and pension administration.After running into snags with deploying a prior Payroll partner, the City hit pause to better evaluate its needs and assess the best fit going forward. Through detailed working sessions and demonstrations, it became clear that OpenGov Payroll's flexibility, intuitive design, and built-in government payroll logic was a strong fit.Unlike vendors that force standardization, OpenGov mirrors an entity's existing workflows, which for Altoona, meant accurately handling five distinct collective bargaining agreements, providing the visibility and control for pension and retiree benefit tracking.With Payroll integrated into their OpenGov ERP environment, Altoona will now have a single, unified platform for financial, asset, procurement, and people operations. eliminating fragmentation and strengthening data integrity across the organization."We needed a payroll partner that understands the complexity of our union environment and backs it up with real support,” said Chris McGuire, City Manager, City of Altoona.“OpenGov's approach: hands-on, configurable, and built for government, is exactly what we needed to complete our platform.”The City of Altoona continues to see great results across their larger ERP environment, joining a growing number of Pennsylvania municipalities who are choosing modern, integrated systems over status-quo modular, legacy accounting environments.

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City of Altoona Completes Expands their OpenGov ERP with Payroll News Provided By OpenGov October 12, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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