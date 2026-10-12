Branford Group To Auction Salad And Go's $30M Garland, TX Food Production Plant

Online auction Nov. 16-18 features JBT romaine and vegetable lines, a Marlen spiral oven and freezer, a dressing kitchen, and liquid filling equipment.

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Branford Group ('Branford'), a leader in asset liquidation and valuation services, will be hosting a major online auction to sell the complete contents of Salad and Go's fully integrated food prep and packaging facility in Garland, Texas. The sale is being conducted on behalf of And Go Concepts, LLC (Salad and Go) and is subject to approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.Built to supply Salad and Go's drive-thru restaurants across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Nevada, the Garland central kitchen represents a more than $30 million investment in late-model food processing, cooking, freezing, and packaging equipment. The entire asset base will be available for bidding via timed online auction. Bidding will open on November 16 at 9:00 am (ET) and will begin to close on November 18 at 11:00 am (ET).Tyler Gardner, Director of Business Development at Branford, states, "It is rare to see a food production plant this new and this complete come to market all at once. Salad and Go built Garland to run at scale, from JBT romaine and vegetable processing lines to a Marlen spiral oven and freezing system, a full dressing kitchen, and lemonade mixing, liquid filling, and bagging. For food processors, co-packers, commissaries, and beverage producers looking to add capacity, this is an opportunity to acquire late-model, production-ready equipment at a fraction of replacement cost."Founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona, Salad and Go grew to more than 140 drive-thru locations across Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Oklahoma before filing for Chapter 11 protection in August 2026. The Garland facility served as the company's central kitchen and commissary, where fresh produce, dressings, and beverages were prepped, portioned, packaged, and distributed to restaurants throughout the region. The facility was scaled to produce 40,000 lbs. of romaine lettuce daily, and its two fully integrated vegetable lines were built to prepare, package, and ship eighteen (18) different vegetables.Some of the key featured pieces available at auction include:.Complete JBT Romaine Lettuce & Vegetable Processing Lines.Marlen Spiral Oven & Spiral Freezing System.Complete Dressing Kitchen.Lemonade Mixing System.Liquid Filling & Bagging EquipmentBuyers from across the food and beverage industry, including food manufacturers, fresh-cut produce processors, prepared foods and meal kit producers, ghost kitchens, central commissaries, and bottling and beverage operations, will find complete lines and individual pieces of commercial food production equipment. A full lot catalog with manufacturer, model, and year details will be published on Branford's website ahead of the sale.Branford is currently entertaining pre-auction offers on all major pieces or packages of equipment, and is encouraging interested parties to reach out to discuss an offer prior to the auction. Please contact... or 203-488-7020 to discuss.Inspection and preview of the Garland, Texas facility (2610 McCree Road, Garland, TX 75041) is available by appointment only.For more information, detailed descriptions of featured items, and to register for the auction, please visit Branford's website at .About The Branford Group: Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Branford, Connecticut, Branford is a recognized leader in surplus industrial auction, disposition, and valuation services throughout the world. Its experienced team of certified and accredited auctioneers and appraisers buy, sell, and value nearly all types of assets including equipment, inventories, turnkey businesses, real estate, and intellectual property from a broad range of industries.

Alicia Wade

The Branford Group

+1 203-488-7020

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Branford Group to Auction Salad and Go's $30M Garland, TX Food Production Plant News Provided By The Branford Group October 12, 2026, 15:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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