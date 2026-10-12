Keys To Tampa Radio Show Debuts October 14 On The Tan Talk Radio Network

Keys To Tampa Radio Show reach in Greater Tampa

mike fasano pasco county tax collector

Host Lex Nepomuceno's new Wednesday morning show on the Tan Talk Radio Network opens with a conversation about property taxes, affordability and growth

- Lex Nepomuceno, Keys To Tampa Radio Show

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keys to Tampa, a new weekly radio show about everyday life in Tampa Bay's towns and neighborhoods, premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Eastern on the Tan Talk Radio Network. Host Lex Nepomuceno's first guest is Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano, who will talk about property taxes, affordability and growth in Pasco County.

The life a listing can't show

Keys to Tampa is built for people who live in Tampa Bay or are thinking about moving here. A home listing shows rooms, photos and a price. It doesn't show what it's like to live on that street, how good the schools and parks are, what traffic does to a weekday morning, or how local taxes and rules affect the cost of staying.

That's what the show covers, in plain English.

"If you have ever looked at a house online, you know what a listing can show you. The rooms. The photos. The price. What it cannot show you is the life around that house," said Nepomuceno. "We want to bring the towns and communities that make up the Greater Tampa Bay region to life and help people protect how they live here."

Why start in Pasco County

Pasco County is one of the fastest-changing parts of the region. New Port Richey, Wesley Chapel, Land O'Lakes, Dade City, Zephyrhills and the communities between them have absorbed a large share of Tampa Bay's growth.

Newcomers and longtime residents are asking the same practical questions:

1 does the property tax bill actually add to the monthly cost of a home?

2 does "affordable" mean once insurance, taxes and everyday costs are included?

3 has growth changed traffic, schools, services and the feel of each town?

The Oct. 14 premiere puts those questions to the county official who collects the property tax.

What the premiere will cover

Fasano's office serves Pasco residents from locations in New Port Richey, Gulf Harbors, Land O'Lakes, Wesley Chapel and Dade City. In addition to collecting the county's property taxes, the office carries out the other duties of a Florida tax collector.

The conversation will focus on two topics:

1 taxes and affordability. What the bill is, what drives it and how it affects a household trying to buy a home or stay in one. A listing price is not the monthly number, and the hour is aimed at anyone who has looked at a home in Pasco and still doesn't know what living there will cost.

2 in Pasco County. What years of expansion have changed for residents: fuller roads, schools under pressure, more crowded parks and towns that no longer feel small. It also covers what people should know before deciding a Pasco community is right for them.

About the show's format

Each week, Keys to Tampa focuses on one part of the region, such as a town, a neighborhood or a stretch of a county, and talks about living there with someone who knows it well. Real estate agents will be regular guests because they work those streets every day. When a topic calls for it, public officials, insurance professionals and financial or legal experts will join the conversation.

Later episodes will move across the region one community at a time, including north Pinellas towns, St. Petersburg, Tampa neighborhoods and other parts of Pasco County.

Sponsors are acknowledged on air. Guest appearances are not paid advertising.

How to listen

Keys to Tampa airs Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Eastern on the Tan Talk Radio Network:

1 AM 1340 / FM 106.1 - Clearwater, heard across Pinellas County and into Tampa and St. Petersburg

2 AM 1350 / FM 102.3 - Dade City, serving eastern Pasco County

3 AM 1400 - Zephyrhills and Wesley Chapel

The Dade City and Zephyrhills signals are the closest options for Pasco listeners. Coverage varies by location, terrain, receiver and time of day.

Listeners can call the studio during the show at (727) 441-3000. Show notes, the season schedule and listening details are available at keystotamparadio. Social media channels are coming soon.

Premiere at a glance

1: Keys to Tampa

2: Lex Nepomuceno

3: Mike Fasano, Pasco County Tax Collector

4: Property taxes, affordability and growth in Pasco County

5 and time: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, 9 a.m. Eastern

6: keystotamparadio

About Keys to Tampa

Keys to Tampa is a weekly radio show on the Tan Talk Radio Network. Hosted by Lex Nepomuceno, it explores the towns and neighborhoods of Tampa Bay, including Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, and the everyday life that never shows up in a house listing. The show airs live Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Eastern from Clearwater. Learn more at keystotamparadio.



Lex Nepomuceno

Keys To Tampa Radio Show

+ +1 727-349-5788

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