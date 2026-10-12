Isabelle Huppert Isn't Afraid Of Being Replaced By AI

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Isabelle Huppert, who is known for her work in 'The Bedroom Window', 'Amateur', 'I Heart Huckabees', 'Louder Than Bombs', 'Greta' and others, doesn't fear AI.

The actress has shared that she has yet to be pushed aside by AI. She recently attended the ongoing edition of the Busan International Film Festival.

She said at the press conference for Marc Fitoussi's comedy 'All About Corinne' at the festival,“I didn't know I spoke Korean. I just know how to say 'annyeonghaseyo' (hello)”.

'All About Corinne' is getting screened in the festival's Gala Presentation section.

She further mentioned,“It really is me acting. So I haven't yet been threatened, confronted with that admittedly grim prospect. So far I've seen that it's still my face on screen, and I hope that continues”.

The actress shared that AI is a threat in theory, but compared it to fears that cinemas would disappear or that records would die out, only for vinyl to make a comeback.

She said,“Maybe I'm wrong to be optimistic, I don't know”.

The actress also confirmed she will appear in a film by Dario Argentom, as she said,“I'm very happy about it. I think it will be some time next year”.

Isabelle Huppert is known for her fearless performances and extraordinary versatility across more than five decades. She has collaborated with acclaimed filmmakers including Claude Chabrol, Michael Haneke and Paul Verhoeven. She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for 'Elle' and received an Academy Award nomination for the same film in 2017.