2023 Morena Massacre: Three Years On, Accused Carrying Rs 30,000 Reward Arrested In Gurugram

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 12 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a man carrying a reward of Rs 30,000 in connection with the May 2023 murder of six members of a family in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, after tracing him to a warehouse in Gurugram in Haryana, where he had allegedly been living under a concealed identity.

The accused, Ramu Singh Tomar (37), had been absconding since the killings in Lepa village, where three women and three men were shot dead during a long-running land dispute and family feud, police said on Monday.

Ahmedabad Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ajit Rajian told IANS that the accused had been moving between Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana while concealing his identity.

He had worked as a security guard and taken up casual labour to earn a living before joining a warehouse in Gurugram about a year ago.

“Ramu Singh Dhira Singh had been absconding since 2023. The Madhya Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for him. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch apprehended him from the Gadhi-Harsaru GIDC area of Gurugram,” Rajian said.

The Crime Branch began developing information about his whereabouts around one and a half to two months ago, when a team comprising Sub-Inspector Sisodia and Inspector Imran Ghasura received an input about the fugitive.

After preliminary verification, the team travelled to Gurugram and kept watch along Gadhi-Harsaru Road in the Gopalpur GIDC area, where he was traced to a warehouse.

He was brought to Ahmedabad for questioning and verification. Police subsequently confirmed that he was wanted in the case registered at Sihoniya police station in Morena district.

The Crime Branch has initiated proceedings to hand him over to the Madhya Pradesh Police for further legal action. According to Rajian, the killings were allegedly motivated by revenge for a double murder in 2013.

Tomar's two uncles, Virbhan Singh Munsisingh Tomar and Shobharan Singh Munsisingh Tomar, were allegedly killed by members of the rival family in connection with the land dispute.

“Ramu Singh Dhira Singh's two uncles were murdered in 2013. Holding a grudge over those killings, the accused carried out the 2023 incident when the family of Ranjit Singh Munnesingh had gathered for his daughter's wedding,” Rajian said.

During the May 2023 incident, members of the rival family had gathered in Lepa village for the wedding when gunmen allegedly opened indiscriminate fire, killing six people. A video of the shooting subsequently circulated on social media.

The six deceased in the murder case were Gajendra Singh Badlu Singh Tomar, Satyaprakash Singh Gajendra Singh Tomar, Sanju Singh Gajendra Singh Tomar, Madhu Devi, wife of Sunil Singh Tomar, Babli Devi, wife of Narendra Singh Tomar, and Keshkali Devi, wife of Virendra Singh Tomar.

A case was registered against nine accused under Sections 302, 307, 294, 323, 147, 148, 149 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Police protection was also provided to the complainant's family.

The Morena Superintendent of Police later constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace the absconding accused. Some of them have since been arrested, while further investigation is being handled by the SIT operating in the Chambal region.

Rajian said the names of some people suspected of helping Tomar while he was on the run had emerged during questioning. "The Ahmedabad Crime Branch would share the information with the Madhya Pradesh SIT," he said.

Tomar is originally from Lepa Bhidosa village in Morena district. He also has a previous criminal case registered at Gormi police station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district under Sections 307, 341, 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC, relating to an alleged attempt to murder, wrongful restraint and rioting.

The recovery of the weapons allegedly used in the 2023 killings falls under the Madhya Pradesh SIT's investigation.