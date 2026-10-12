Herr's Flavored By Philly Returns To Its Roots With Local Eats Flavor Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flavored by Philly: Local Eats once again invites Philadelphians to submit flavors inspired by their favorite restaurants and food companies

NOTTINGHAM, Pa., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back by popular demand, Herr's today announced the return of its Flavored by Philly contest. For its sixth year, Herr's is once again turning to fans to submit potato chip flavor ideas inspired by their favorite local restaurants, eateries, and food companies for the Flavored by Philly: Local Eats flavor competition.

Beginning today through November 2, 2026 Herr's fans can submit their best idea for a potato chip flavor inspired by a Philadelphia-area restaurant, eatery, or food company for a chance to win a grand prize of $5,000, along with $10,000 for the nominated restaurant or food company. Following the flavor contest submission period, flavor ideas will be reviewed and the entries narrowed down to three flavor finalists by a panel of judges.

The three crowdsourced flavor finalists will be launched in early summer 2027, when fans will once again have the opportunity to try all three flavors and vote for their favorite to determine the winning potato chip flavor inspired by a Philadelphia-area restaurant or food company. Each person who votes will be entered for a chance to win a gift basket of Herr's product and merch, with one winner selected each week of the eight-week voting period.

“In Philadelphia, food isn't just food. It's pride, passion, and a topic everyone has an opinion on. That's why, for the sixth year of Herr's Flavored by Philly, Local Eats is back,” said Ed Herr, Executive Chairman of the Board of Herr's.“From neighborhood favorites and local legends to hidden gems, we can't wait to see what the city will decide are the three undeniably Philly flavors for this year's contest.”

To nominate a chip flavor inspired by a Philadelphia-area restaurant, eatery, or food company, visit Herrsflavoredbyphilly.com.

For more information about Herr's and its variety of snacks and flavors, visit Herrs.com or follow Herr's on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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Herr's Flavored by Philly: Local Eats

CONTACT: Jeff Dillow Herr Foods Inc. 978-460-0555...