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Director/PDMR Shareholding


Date: 2026-10-12 11:16:19

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

October 12, 2026

Shell plc (the“Company”) announces that it was informed by Philippa Bounds, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), of certain periodic acquisitions of shares by herself and certain Persons Closely Associated (each a“PCA”) with her, under Dividend Reinvestment Schemes (each a“DRIP”), without any active involvement at the time of purchase.

Ms Bounds recognises the need for vigilance on these matters. To remove the need to notify small trades of this nature going forward, Ms Bounds and her PCAs intend to cancel their elections under their respective DRIPs at the next available opportunity.

The transactions provided below outline the details of the PCAs and the shares acquired in connection with the respective DRIPs.

Karen Heslop
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactions Purchase of shares
Currency GBP
Price (Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
Volume Total 1,387 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
Total £41,028.76
Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an Individual Savings Account (“ISA”) and as part of a DRIP operated through an account on an investment platform.
Date of Transaction
ISA		 Volume Price Total
25 September 2024 98 £25.630 £2,511.74
23 December 2024 109 £23.960 £2,611.64
26 March 2025 97 £28.065 £2,722.31
25 June 2025 101 £25.920 £2,617.92
24 September 2025 100 £26.450 £2,645.00
22 December 2025 100 £27.020 £2,702.00
1 April 2026 81 £35.005 £2,835.41
1 July 2026 43 £29.225 £1,256.68
23 September 2026 35 £35.395 £1,238.83
Date of Transaction
Investment Platform Account		 Volume Price Total
26 June 2024 116 £28.235 £3,275.26
25 September 2024 2 £25.630 £53.26
23 December 2024 2 £23.960 £47.92
26 March 2025 2 £28.065 £56.13
25 June 2025 2 £25.920 £51.84
24 September 2025 2 £26.450 £52.90
22 December 2025 2 £27.020 £54.04
1 April 2026 150 £35.005 £5,250.75
1 July 2026 189 £29.225 £5,523.53
23 September 2026 156 £35.395 £5,521.62


Place of Transactions London



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Brian
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactions Purchase of shares
Currency GBP
Price (Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
Volume Total 1,216 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
Total £34,338.11
Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an ISA and as part of a DRIP operated through an account on an investment platform.
Date of Transaction
ISA		 Volume Price Total
26 June 2024 101 £28.235 £2,851.74
25 September 2024 116 £25.630 £2,973.08
23 December 2024 130 £23.960 £3,114.80
26 March 2025 115 £28.065 £3,227.48
25 June 2025 119 £25.920 £3,084.48
24 September 2025 119 £26.450 £3,147.55
22 December 2025 119 £27.020 £3,215.38
1 April 2026 96 £35.005 £3,360.48
1 July 2026 122 £29.225 £3,565.45
23 September 2026 100 £35.395 £3,539.50
Date of Transaction
Investment Platform Account		 Volume Price Total
23 December 2024 11 £23.960 £263.56
26 March 2025 10 £28.065 £280.65
25 June 2025 10 £25.920 £259.20
24 September 2025 10 £26.450 £264.50
22 December 2025 10 £27.020 £270.20
1 April 2026 8 £35.005 £280.04
1 July 2026 11 £29.225 £321.48
23 September 2026 9 £35.395 £318.56


Place of Transactions London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) James
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactions Purchase of shares
Currency GBP
Price (Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
Volume Total 47 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
Total £1,339.80
Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an ISA.
Date of Transaction
ISA		 Volume Price Total
23 December 2024 7 £23.960 £167.72
26 March 2025 6 £28.065 £168.39
25 June 2025 6 £25.920 £155.52
24 September 2025 6 £26.450 £158.70
22 December 2025 6 £27.020 £162.12
1 April 2026 5 £35.005 £175.03
1 July 2026 6 £29.225 £175.35
23 September 2026 5 £35.395 £176.98


Place of Transactions London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Alfred
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactions Purchase of shares
Currency GBP
Price (Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
Volume Total 47 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
Total £1,339.80
Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an ISA.
Date of Transaction
ISA		 Volume Price Total
23 December 2024 7 £23.960 £167.72
26 March 2025 6 £28.065 £168.39
25 June 2025 6 £25.920 £155.52
24 September 2025 6 £26.450 £158.70
22 December 2025 6 £27.020 £162.12
1 April 2026 5 £35.005 £175.03
1 July 2026 6 £29.225 £175.35
23 September 2026 5 £35.395 £176.98


Place of Transactions London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) George
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactions Purchase of shares
Currency GBP
Price (Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
Volume Total 47 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
Total £1,339.80
Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an ISA.
Date of Transaction
ISA		 Volume Price Total
23 December 2024 7 £23.960 £167.72
26 March 2025 6 £28.065 £168.39
25 June 2025 6 £25.920 £155.52
24 September 2025 6 £26.450 £158.70
22 December 2025 6 £27.020 £162.12
1 April 2026 5 £35.005 £175.03
1 July 2026 6 £29.225 £175.35
23 September 2026 5 £35.395 £176.98


Place of Transactions London

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111795849



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