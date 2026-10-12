Director/PDMR Shareholding

October 12, 2026

Shell plc (the“Company”) announces that it was informed by Philippa Bounds, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), of certain periodic acquisitions of shares by herself and certain Persons Closely Associated (each a“PCA”) with her, under Dividend Reinvestment Schemes (each a“DRIP”), without any active involvement at the time of purchase.

Ms Bounds recognises the need for vigilance on these matters. To remove the need to notify small trades of this nature going forward, Ms Bounds and her PCAs intend to cancel their elections under their respective DRIPs at the next available opportunity.

The transactions provided below outline the details of the PCAs and the shares acquired in connection with the respective DRIPs.

Karen Heslop

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550