Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transactions
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|(Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
|Volume
|Total 1,387 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
|Total
|£41,028.76
| Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an Individual Savings Account (“ISA”) and as part of a DRIP operated through an account on an investment platform.
| Date of Transaction
ISA
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|25 September 2024
|98
|£25.630
| £2,511.74
|23 December 2024
|109
|£23.960
| £2,611.64
|26 March 2025
|97
|£28.065
| £2,722.31
|25 June 2025
|101
|£25.920
| £2,617.92
|24 September 2025
|100
|£26.450
| £2,645.00
|22 December 2025
|100
|£27.020
| £2,702.00
|1 April 2026
|81
|£35.005
| £2,835.41
|1 July 2026
|43
|£29.225
| £1,256.68
|23 September 2026
|35
|£35.395
| £1,238.83
| Date of Transaction
Investment Platform Account
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|26 June 2024
|116
|£28.235
| £3,275.26
|25 September 2024
|2
|£25.630
| £53.26
|23 December 2024
|2
|£23.960
| £47.92
|26 March 2025
|2
|£28.065
| £56.13
|25 June 2025
|2
|£25.920
| £51.84
|24 September 2025
|2
|£26.450
| £52.90
|22 December 2025
|2
|£27.020
| £54.04
|1 April 2026
|150
|£35.005
| £5,250.75
|1 July 2026
|189
|£29.225
| £5,523.53
|23 September 2026
|156
|£35.395
| £5,521.62
|Place of Transactions
|London
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Brian
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transactions
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|(Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
|Volume
|Total 1,216 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
|Total
| £34,338.11
| Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an ISA and as part of a DRIP operated through an account on an investment platform.
| Date of Transaction
ISA
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|26 June 2024
|101
|£28.235
| £2,851.74
|25 September 2024
|116
|£25.630
| £2,973.08
|23 December 2024
|130
|£23.960
| £3,114.80
|26 March 2025
|115
|£28.065
| £3,227.48
|25 June 2025
|119
|£25.920
| £3,084.48
|24 September 2025
|119
|£26.450
| £3,147.55
|22 December 2025
|119
|£27.020
| £3,215.38
|1 April 2026
|96
|£35.005
| £3,360.48
|1 July 2026
|122
|£29.225
| £3,565.45
|23 September 2026
|100
|£35.395
| £3,539.50
| Date of Transaction
Investment Platform Account
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|23 December 2024
|11
|£23.960
| £263.56
|26 March 2025
|10
|£28.065
| £280.65
|25 June 2025
|10
|£25.920
| £259.20
|24 September 2025
|10
|£26.450
| £264.50
|22 December 2025
|10
|£27.020
| £270.20
|1 April 2026
|8
|£35.005
| £280.04
|1 July 2026
|11
|£29.225
| £321.48
|23 September 2026
|9
|£35.395
| £318.56
|Place of Transactions
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|James
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transactions
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|(Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
|Volume
|Total 47 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
|Total
| £1,339.80
| Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an ISA.
| Date of Transaction
ISA
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|23 December 2024
|7
|£23.960
| £167.72
|26 March 2025
|6
|£28.065
| £168.39
|25 June 2025
|6
|£25.920
| £155.52
|24 September 2025
|6
|£26.450
| £158.70
|22 December 2025
|6
|£27.020
| £162.12
|1 April 2026
|5
|£35.005
| £175.03
|1 July 2026
|6
|£29.225
| £175.35
|23 September 2026
|5
|£35.395
| £176.98
|Place of Transactions
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Alfred
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transactions
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|(Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
|Volume
|Total 47 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
|Total
| £1,339.80
| Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an ISA.
| Date of Transaction
ISA
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|23 December 2024
|7
|£23.960
| £167.72
|26 March 2025
|6
|£28.065
| £168.39
|25 June 2025
|6
|£25.920
| £155.52
|24 September 2025
|6
|£26.450
| £158.70
|22 December 2025
|6
|£27.020
| £162.12
|1 April 2026
|5
|£35.005
| £175.03
|1 July 2026
|6
|£29.225
| £175.35
|23 September 2026
|5
|£35.395
| £176.98
|Place of Transactions
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|George
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transactions
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|(Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
|Volume
|Total 47 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
|Total
| £1,339.80
| Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an ISA.
| Date of Transaction
ISA
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|23 December 2024
|7
|£23.960
| £167.72
|26 March 2025
|6
|£28.065
| £168.39
|25 June 2025
|6
|£25.920
| £155.52
|24 September 2025
|6
|£26.450
| £158.70
|22 December 2025
|6
|£27.020
| £162.12
|1 April 2026
|5
|£35.005
| £175.03
|1 July 2026
|6
|£29.225
| £175.35
|23 September 2026
|5
|£35.395
| £176.98
|Place of Transactions
|London
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment