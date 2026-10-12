Viper Networks Subsidiary 0Wire Communications Launches Beta Of Its Mobile Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks' (OTCID: VPER) subsidiary, 0Wire Communications has launched the beta of both its mobile services and its MVNE (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler) program with its first three MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operations) in the United States. Extensive testing is also being conducted internationally in Greece and the United Kingdom.

AIRMobile Business is a revolutionary service that integrates business features directly with the mobile phone. It provides much more extensive international calling and messaging services than traditional mobile services, making interim technologies such as Voice-over-IP, travel SIM and messaging apps obsolete. AIRMobile scales well from small businesses requiring only a few handsets to enterprises spanning the globe.“We have been using the service internally for some time now,” said Nichole Chick, the Company's Vice President of Engineering and Project Management.“No matter where we are in the world, we are only a three-digit extension away from each other.” The service ties together mobile devices across any operator network into a single account without additional applications, fixed hardware such as VoIP handsets, or cumbersome physical SIMs. Like other services in the Air portfolio, the AIRMobile road map includes practical AI features such AI-powered voice response systems, transcription, notetaking and translation built directly into the network.

AIRMobile Personal targets consumers directly. Plans can span multiple countries and each subscriber can have multiple virtual numbers associated with their devices, allowing for unprecedented local calling and messaging capabilities, simplifying communication between local populations and the expatriate diaspora that rely on third party applications today. Those applications are often blocked, are unreliable, or lack the adoption of local businesses (including hospitality, transportation and other basic services). 0Wire will focus on the Eastern Caribbean, Sri Lanka, and its new market in the Middle East. In the United States the company will focus on geographies where it continues construction of its own radio access networks, such as northern

Alabama and southern Colorado.

0Wire's MVNOs will focus on industry verticals such as financial services, healthcare, and government contracts, allowing 0Wire Communications to focus on its key geographies and ethnicities.

“Our team is very excited by our progress. Our Everything Wireless: Telecom+Energy strategy is an extensive vision of the future, where wireless communications, utilities, fiber and traditional and ultra-edge data centers form one single integrated ecosystem,” said Erik Levitt, the company's CEO.“Our Air services address gaps in the wireless market. Our Community line of products, which includes our smart lighting systems and our smart poles addresses smart city applications for lighting, security, parking, marketing and other services. The company's smart poles can deliver highly distributed computing capabilities right to the street. In tandem with the development of utility scale renewable generation projects and data centers, this vision is being brought to life. 0Wire thanks its shareholders, constituents, advisors, and our Board of Directors for their patience and support as we continue this very important work in the markets that need it the most,” added Mr. Levitt.

Subscribers wishing to participate in the beta program may do so by contacting 0Wire Communications sales. The contact information is available on the 0Wire Communications web site at .

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our“Everything Wireless:Telecom+Energy” strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top (“OTT”) technologies, smart cities and renewable energy generation into a single platform that can deployed in any market globally. For more information go to or follow on X (formerly Twitter) @vipernetworks.

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