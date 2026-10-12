Briggs & Stratton® $30,000 Timesaver Giveaway At Equip Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attendees Can Enter In-Booth to Win Premium Mowers, Heavy-Duty Blowers, and a Luxury Cruise; Live Drawing Set for Thursday, Oct. 22 at 3:30 PM EDT.

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton is bringing big excitement to the industry's largest landscaping trade show, Equip Expo, October 21-23, 2026 in Louisville, KY, with a massive $30,000 giveaway tailored specifically for professional landscapers and equipment dealers. Showcasing power, precision, and performance, Briggs & Stratton's premier brands-Vanguard®, Ferris®, and Billy Goat®-have teamed up to offer an extraordinary lineup of prizes to reward the hard-working professionals who power the outdoor maintenance industry.

Attendees visiting the official booth on the show floor will have the opportunity to enter to win grand prizes across three industry-leading brands:



Vanguard: Just as Oil Xtend extends your equipment's maintenance interval to 250 hours, we are rewarding one winner with 250 hours of pure relaxation on a cruise for two.

Ferris: Premium commercial turf Z1-PX 52” stand-on ZTR mower and a 700S 52” sit-on ZTR mower, engineered to elevate fleet efficiency, cut quality, and operator comfort. Billy Goat: A high-performance commercial Force Blower, designed to tackle the toughest landscape debris with ease. Plus a blower for a charity of your choice.

"Landscapers and dealers are the backbone of our industry, and this $30,000 giveaway is our way of showing appreciation for their dedication and trust in our products," said JP Benjamins, VP of Power Marketing and Product at Briggs & Stratton. "Whether you are looking to expand your crew's capabilities with new machinery from Ferris and Billy Goat or extend your uptime and recharge with a Vanguard Oil XtendTM vacation, there is a game-changing reward waiting at our booth."

How to Enter and Rules to Win



In-Booth Entry Required: Attendees must complete an entry form directly at the Briggs & Stratton trade show indoor booth #5016 or outdoor booth #6480D during show hours.

Target Audience: Open to all registered landscaping contractors and equipment dealers in attendance.

Live Drawing: The official drawing will take place live on Thursday, October 22, at 3:30 PM EDT in the Briggs & Stratton indoor booth #5016. Entry cutoff is 2:30 PM EDT. Must Be Present to Win: Entrants must be present at the inside booth at the exact time of the drawing on Thursday afternoon to claim a prize.

Show attendees are encouraged to visit the booth early in the week to submit their entries, explore the latest innovations from Vanguard, Ferris, and Billy Goat, and speak directly with product specialists.

For more giveaway details or information regarding Briggs & Stratton and its family of brands, visit .

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About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of turf care products, lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For more information visit .

CONTACT: Rebecca Shaffer Briggs & Stratton, LLC...