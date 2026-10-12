Proven Technology/Saas CEO/CRO To Accelerate Growth For Midsized And PE/VC‐Backed Chief Outsiders Clients

Chris Wilson to scale SaaS and technology businesses through acquisition, turnaround, and high‐velocity growth cycles as a Chief Outsiders Fractional CSO.

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Chris Wilson to scale SaaS and technology businesses through acquisition, turnaround, and high‐velocity growth cycles as a Chief Outsiders Fractional CSO.

- Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief OutsidersLOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chris Wilson, a proven CEO/CRO operator, will now apply his deep SaaS and technology industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Wilson joined Chief Outsiders' team of more than 100 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).“Chris partners with CEOs and private equity investors to scale SaaS and technology businesses through acquisition, turnaround, and high‐velocity growth cycles,” said Karen Hayward, West Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.“We are thrilled to add his deep industry experience to our team of battle-tested CSOs.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Wilson delivers measurable enterprise value by expanding ARR, improving EBITDA, modernizing GTM engines, and transforming engineering organizations. Known for stabilizing distressed environments and building durable revenue systems, he blends operational rigor with modern SaaS economics to accelerate growth across PE‐ and VC‐backed companies.SaaS and Technology Sales LeadershipWilson works with the CEOs of PE-backed, early-stage, and mid-market SaaS and Technology companies to accelerate sales growth. Whether delivering global revenue growth or building organizations for successful exit, his focus is on maximizing sales performance.Prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Chief Executive Officer at Grasp Technologies, he drove a 500% improvement in EBITDA while sustaining industry leading SaaS gross margins, showing direct ownership of profitability. And as Chief Revenue Officer at Nutrient, he grew ARR 160% by integrating four acquisitions, institutionalizing MEDDIC, and building a 40‐person global revenue organization.Wilson's executive sales leadership experience also includes roles as Chief Revenue Officer at Hazelcast, Regional VP of Sales for Skytree, and a brief Regional VP of Sales stint at Magnet Systems between Skytree tenures. Prior positions include progressive sales leadership roles at Oracle leading to Regional Sales Manager, Advanced Infrastructure, where he achieved 380% YoY growth building the initial business strategy for a new "start-up" unit.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation's leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm's cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team OutsidersTM leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsOS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry's first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team OutsidersTM. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders' proven Growth Gearsprocess.

Maleia Wood

Chief Outsiders

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Proven Technology/SaaS CEO/CRO to Accelerate Growth for Midsized and PE/VC‐backed Chief Outsiders Clients News Provided By Chief Outsiders October 12, 2026, 15:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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