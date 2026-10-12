HILL FARRER & BURRILL CONTINUES STRATEGIC GROWTH WITH THREE ATTORNEY ADDITIONS

Marcus Nelson

Luke Bradford

Nicholas Gigliotti

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP, a Los Angeles-based law firm serving businesses and individuals in complex litigation and transactional matters, is pleased to announce the addition of three attorneys: Marcus Nelson, Nicholas R. Gigliotti and Luke Bradford. Their arrival follows the recent return of attorney Elissa Gysi, reflecting the firm's continued investment in strengthening its capabilities and expanding the depth of legal services available to clients.Nelson and Gigliotti join the firm's Labor & Employment practice, further enhancing its ability to counsel and represent employers in an increasingly complex and evolving regulatory and litigation environment. Bradford joins the firm's Business and Real Estate practices, supporting clients across a broad range of business and property-related transactions and legal matters."Welcoming Marcus, Nicholas and Luke, particularly on the heels of Elissa's return, represents an exciting period of growth for our firm," said Managing Attorney Dean Dennis. "Each brings valuable experience and a commitment to client service that aligns with our firm's longstanding approach to practicing law. These additions strengthen our ability to serve clients while positioning the firm for continued success."Marcus Nelson focuses his practice on labor and employment law, representing and advising employers on workplace-related legal matters. His addition strengthens the firm's resources for businesses navigating employment disputes, compliance obligations and workforce challenges.Nicholas R. Gigliotti represents employers in labor and employment-related matters. His experience further supports Hill Farrer's commitment to providing practical, strategic legal counsel to businesses facing workplace challenges.Luke Bradford advises clients on business and real estate matters. His addition expands the firm's capacity to assist clients with transactions and other legal issues affecting their business operations and investments.Together, these additions reflect a deliberate approach to growth focused on deepening existing practices, fostering collaboration across disciplines and responding to the evolving needs of the firm's clients.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

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HILL FARRER & BURRILL CONTINUES STRATEGIC GROWTH WITH THREE ATTORNEY ADDITIONS News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners October 12, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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