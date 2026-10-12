Totalite Deformation Monitoring System Achieves CE, UKCA, FCC, & IC Certification, Clearing It For Worldwide Deployment

NOOTDORP, NETHERLANDS, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent third-party testing confirms TotaLite's radio and safety compliance across the EU, UK, US, and Canada. This ensures a stronger standard of assurance than the manufacturer self-declarations the industry has relied on to date.TotaLite, a spin off from Fugro, is the provider of continuous, sub-millimetre structural deformation monitoring. By using a camera and cloud platform, TotaLite delivers continuous, automated displacement monitoring, at millimeter accuracy, for tunnels, bridges, embankments, buildings, and industrial assets.Because the IoT-camera connects independently over integrated cellular and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth links, TotaLite's radio components were required to meet the full scope of testing reflected in these new certifications. Today it announced that its camera has been independently certified for CE (Radio Equipment Directive), UKCA, FCC, and Industry Canada (IC) compliance. The certifications clear the way for TotaLite to deploy its sensor without regulatory barriers across Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.All four certifications were issued following independent type-examination and equipment testing carried out by Kiwa, an accredited international testing and certification body, acting in its capacity as EU Notified Body, UK Approved Body, FCC-recognized Telecommunication Certification Body (TCB), and ISED-recognized certification body for Canada. That distinction matters: unlike a manufacturer's own Declaration of Conformity (DoC), these certificates represent conformity verified by an accredited third party, giving customers and regulators a higher level of compliance assuranceLEARN MOREWho We AreTotaLite, a spin off from Fugro, provides a camera and cloud-based platform for automated, continuous deformation monitoring of civil infrastructure, buildings and other assets. It delivers real-time, sub-millimetre displacement data at a fraction of the cost of traditional manual monitoring methods, with typical customer setup times of around one hour, operational reductions up to 70% and monitoring project cost reductions of up to 65% versus manual site visits.

Suz Pathmanathan

TotaLite

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TotaLite Deformation Monitoring System Achieves CE, UKCA, FCC, & IC Certification, Clearing it for Worldwide Deployment News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 12, 2026, 15:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Technology



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