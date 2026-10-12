Anti-CEC Protests: Abhijeet Dipke's In-Flight Detention Coverage Appears On Japan Metro Screens (WATCH)

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-founder Abhijeet Dipke has once again grabbed national headlines after he was detained by Delhi police inside the flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday, October 10.

Alongside Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who are also key members of the CJP, were detained inside the flight after landing, leading to a fiery confrontation on board that was broadcast live on social media. The Delhi Police were seen entering the cabin to take the CJP leaders into custody.

The detention was based on the Delhi Police's preventive action under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ahead of the CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, especially Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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Abhijeet Dipke's Detention News Reach Japan Metro

As the arrests of Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das grabbed the attention of national media, as well as international media outlets, viral footage showed news clips and digital ticker updates of the event featured inside Japan's metro.

In a video posted by an Indian woman traveling on the metro in Japan, in-train digital screens displaying international breaking news updates featured coverage of the high-profile detention, highlighting the global media attention surrounding the CJP leaders' arrest ahead of their scheduled demonstration in New Delhi.

The short clip shows the digital passenger display above the metro doors running headline tickers about Dipke's arrest, which were written in Japanese text, showing how the news of the CJP leader's detention at IGI Airport had resonated globally.

“On the 10th, Indian police detained Abhijit Dipke, the founder of the youth-centric organization 'Cockroach People's Party. (as shown in the photo),” translated from the Japanese-language headline displayed on the metro screen.

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Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were released on bail late Saturday night following their detention under BNSS preventive measures. Dipke's detention and subsequent international coverage have brought renewed attention to the CJP's anti-CEC movement, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

CJP Vows to Continue Protests Until Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

The detentions of three key Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders, Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das, didn't deter the party's resolve, with CJP leaders vowing to intensify their nationwide agitation until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, while accusing the authorities of suppressing democratic dissent.

Speaking at the press conference on Sunday at the Press Club of India, Ashutosh condemned the police action as an effort to suppress democratic dissent, accusing the government of turning the capital into a 'fortress' and creating a war-like situation to prevent peaceful demonstrations.

"This protest will not stop until Gyanesh resigns," the CJP leader reaffirms their stance, emphasising that the party will continue to mobilise citizens across the country until their demand for transparency in the electoral process is met.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das clarified that the party would continue its agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and demand a fresh date for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, asserting that the authorities could not indefinitely deny citizens their right to peaceful demonstrations.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including Congress, CPIM, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and others, have taken their march to the Supreme Court on Monday, October 12, as they demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and action over alleged electoral irregularities.

Also Read:CJP seeks permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, gives 24-hr ultimatum