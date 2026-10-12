COAS Dhiraj Seth Felicitates Army Athletes For 20-Medal Haul At Asian Games

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth on Monday felicitated Indian Army athletes for their impressive 20-medal haul in the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, praising their dedication and resolve while urging them to aim higher with the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 in focus.

The Army contingent secured six gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at the continental showpiece, contributing nearly 24 per cent of India's overall tally of 85 medals. The six gold medals also marked a 100 per cent increase over the Army's gold-medal tally at the previous edition of the Games.

A total of 62 Army athletes, including nine women, competed across 15 disciplines, with notable performances in shooting and athletics.

According to a post by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), Indian Army on X, General Seth felicitated the contingent at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on October 12, celebrating their achievements under the theme 'Jai Se Vijay – Vijay Se Vijeta'.

“Drawing parallels with the spirit of a Soldier, the #COAS lauded the champions for their dedication, hard work and resolve to excel,” the Army said in the post.

“Complimenting the progress from 16 medals at the Commonwealth Games (2026) to 20 at the Asian Games, he credited the athletes and the enabling sporting ecosystem, particularly the #MissionOlympicsWing, for this success,” it added.

The army chief also asked the athletes for their opinions on the aspects that needed improving and encouraged them to show the spirit of the 'Sporting Yoddha' as they prepare for future international competitions.

Naib Subedar Neeru Dhanda was one of the top performers at the Asian Games, taking home two gold medals and one silver in the shooting events. She became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in the women's trap event at the Asian Games.

Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh also had a memorable campaign, securing three individual medals in athletics, and Havildar Sawan Barwal won a silver medal in the marathon, putting an end to India's 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal in that event.

After its strong performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, where its athletes secured 16 medals-eight gold, seven silver and one bronze-the Army came away with 41 per cent of India's total medal count at the event.

Women athletes also played a significant role in the Army's achievements, since four female Army boxers won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games; at the Asian Games, the women earned two gold and one silver medal, which shows that their contribution to the Army's sporting programmes is increasing.