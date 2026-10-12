FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
|
Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Stock Exchange
|
Number of common shares purchased
|
Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)
|
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
|05/10/2026
|EXM
|12,500
|342.1512
|4,276,890.00
|06/10/2026
|EXM
|7,500
|345.4389
|2,590,791.75
|07/10/2026
|EXM
|9,000
|343.7633
|3,093,869.70
|08/10/2026
|EXM
|10,000
|344.1119
|3,441,119.00
|09/10/2026
|EXM
|4,000
|348.1823
|1,392,729.20
|
Total
|
-
|43,000
|344.0791
|14,795,399.65
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such Third Tranche till October 9, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:
- Euro 89,531,327.68 for No. 253,299 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 31,498,189.59 (Euro 27,457,608.48*) for No. 77,824 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of October 9, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 1,921,927 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan, corresponding to 1.08% of the then total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 0.82% of the then total issued share capital.
Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until October 9, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 2,032,307 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 627,746,241.37.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).
For further information:
Ferrari Media & PR
Email: ...
Attachment
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FNV BB PR 12 Oct 2026 ENG
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