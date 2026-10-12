Aetherbridge Launches To Offer A Unified Platform For Managing USD, EUR, GBP, MXN, And USDC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AetherBridge connects traditional financial infrastructure with blockchain technology, offering a unified platform for managing USD, EUR, GBP, MXN, and USDC

Denver, CO, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AetherBridge Financial Ltd, a U.S.-based financial technology company, introduces AetherBridge, an integrated digital financial platform designed to simplify international payments, multi-currency management, and stablecoin transactions for businesses and individuals worldwide.

AetherBridge connects traditional financial infrastructure with blockchain technology, offering a unified platform for managing USD, EUR, GBP, MXN, and USDC. Through established payment networks such as ACH, Wire, SEPA, SPEI, and UK Faster Payments, alongside blockchain-based transfers, the platform aims to make global financial operations faster, more accessible, and efficient.

Built for modern businesses, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and international teams, AetherBridge also brings together invoicing, payment links, client management, and escrow-protected transactions within a single digital ecosystem.

The platform integrates financial infrastructure provided by Bridge and identity verification technology from Didit to support secure onboarding and compliance-focused payment operations.

AetherBridge Financial Ltd identifies itself as a Money Services Business registered with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), under registration number 31000319908581.

By combining traditional payment infrastructure with emerging financial technologies, AetherBridge aims to reduce complexity in cross-border finance and empower businesses to operate more efficiently in an increasingly connected global economy.

About AetherBridge Financial Ltd

AetherBridge Financial Ltd is a U.S.-based fintech company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Its AetherBridge platform provides multi-currency financial solutions, international payment capabilities, digital asset transactions, and integrated business tools.

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