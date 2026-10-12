Alignment Health Launches New Medicare Advantage Plan Designed For Asian American Seniors In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Central Health Harmony plan offers access to more than 600 Chinese-, Korean- and Vietnamese-speaking physicians, culturally tailored benefits and leading provider partners including Astrana Health

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) plan from Alignment Health, announced today that a new Central Health Harmony (HMO) Medicare Advantage plan will be available in Los Angeles and Orange counties beginning Jan. 1, 2027. Central Health Harmony offers a comprehensive, culturally connected healthcare experience, including in-language provider networks, Eastern wellness treatments and access to local traditional Asian grocers. The plan connects members to more than 600 primary care physicians who speak Chinese, Korean or Vietnamese and offers culturally tailored benefits designed to improve access, communication and the overall healthcare experience.

Los Angeles and Orange counties are home to more than 2.3 million Medicare-eligible seniors, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data as of September 2026, and nearly 18% of them are Asian Americans, making the counties home to two of the largest and most concentrated populations of Asian American seniors in the country. Yet many continue to face language and cultural barriers when navigating the healthcare system.

The plan's network includes more than 600 primary care physicians, including providers affiliated with Astrana Health, a leading value-based care organization with deep roots in Southern California and decades of experience serving multilingual Asian American communities. In Orange County, Central Health Harmony members will also have in-network access to Hoag, a premier nonprofit health system consistently named a best hospital by U.S. News & World Report.

“For many seniors, healthcare begins with a simple but important question: Will I feel understood?” said Dawn Maroney, president of Alignment Health and CEO of Alignment Health Plan.“Central Health Harmony was built around that need, connecting members with providers who understand their language, culture and communities while offering benefits and support that reflect how they live every day. We believe healthcare works best when it is personal, accessible and rooted in trust, and we're proud to bring that experience to seniors across Los Angeles and Orange counties.”

Central Health Harmony is designed to remove cultural barriers at every point of care:



In-language care. Access to a network of primary care physicians who speak Chinese, Korean or Vietnamese and practice in the neighborhoods where members live, including practices affiliated with Astrana Health.

In-language support. Dedicated in-house language support by Alignment Health Plan specialists who assist members in Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese, plus plan documents and key member materials in those languages.

Traditional therapies. Enhanced acupuncture coverage extends to cupping, moxibustion, gua sha, tui na and reflexology.

Culturally tailored over-the-counter (OTC) benefit. An enhanced OTC benefit, delivered through Alignment Health's ACCESS On-Demand Concierge Card, adds traditional Asian health and wellness products alongside standard OTC items. Culturally familiar grocer access. Applicable grocery allowance benefits can be used at participating supermarkets and specialty grocers that cater to the Asian American community, including H Mart, TS Emporium, Hannam Chain and Good Fortune Supermarket, subject to plan terms and availability.1



Central Health Harmony is one of several new plans in Alignment Health's 2027 Medicare Advantage portfolio and reflects the company's continued commitment to delivering personalized, technology-enabled care that helps seniors access the support they need, when and where they need it. This plan is available to all Medicare-eligible beneficiaries who reside within the plan service area and choose the plan.

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, with coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2027. To learn more about Central Health Harmony and Alignment Health Plan's 2027 Medicare Advantage plans, please visit alignmenthealthplan.com or call 1-888-979-2247.2

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit

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1 Special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill (SSBCI)-qualifying chronic conditions include congestive heart failure (CHF), dementia, diabetes, and stroke. Other chronic conditions may apply. Medical records will be used to establish the member qualification. The benefits mentioned are a part of a special supplemental program for the chronically ill. Not all members qualify because other eligibility and coverage criteria also apply.

2 Alignment Health Plan is an HMO, HMO POS, HMO C-SNP, HMO D-SNP and PPO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Alignment Health Plan depends on contract renewal. The benefit information provided is a summary, not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact the plan. Call 1-888-979-2247 (TTY: 711), 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, for more information. Other providers are available in our network.