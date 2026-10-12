Micas Networks Unveils Three 102.4T Open Ethernet Platforms For AI Factories At OCP Global Summit 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Micas' Tomahawk 6-based portfolio spans 800G air-cooled, 1.6T liquid-cooled, and 1.6T Davisson CPO systems for next-generation AI factories

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micas Networks, an American AI networking company headquartered in San Jose, California, today announced three 102.4 Tbps open Ethernet switch platforms designed for next-generation AI factories. Built on Broadcom Tomahawk 6 technology, the new portfolio gives hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and AI infrastructure operators greater choice across 800G, 1.6T pluggable, and co-packaged optics (CPO) architecture.

Micas will preview the platforms at the 2026 OCP Global Summit, taking place October 12-15 in San Jose. Micas will demonstrate an operational 4RU air-cooled system, preview the 2RU mechanical design and liquid cooling, and provide an early preview of the 1RU CPO platform. Together, they provide flexible deployment options for high-performance AI back-end and scale-out fabrics while supporting open networking architectures and SONiC-based networking. The portfolio gives operators a path from today's 800G infrastructure toward 1.6T and CPO without becoming dependent on a closed, vertically integrated networking stack.

"AI infrastructure operators should be able to choose how they build, scale, and operate their networks," said Andrew Qu, CEO of Micas Networks. "By bringing Broadcom Tomahawk 6 pluggable and Davisson CPO systems into one portfolio, Micas is providing a practical path from 800G to 1.6T while preserving the openness customers need. Together with Broadcom, we are translating next-generation Ethernet and CPO innovation into deployable AI infrastructure, giving customers greater control over how they build and scale their networks."

Three platforms for the next generation of AI networking

The new Micas portfolio includes:



Micas M2-W6950-128OC-FA. A 4RU, air-cooled 800G platform featuring 128 x 800G OSFP ports and 102.4 Tbps of switching capacity. Built on the Broadcom BCM78910 Tomahawk 6P switch ASIC, the system is designed for high-radix AI fabrics and standard 19-inch data center environments. Micas will demonstrate an operational system at OCP, with production scheduled to begin in Q4 2026.

Micas M2-W6951-64HC-CP.- A 2RU, liquid-cooled 1.6T Tomahawk 6 platform featuring 64 x 1.6T OSFP ports and 102.4 Tbps of switching capacity. Designed for high-density, liquid-cooled AI racks, the platform provides a direct path to 1.6T pluggable networking. Micas will preview the mechanical system at OCP, with production scheduled to begin in Q4 2026. Micas M2-W6950-64X3-DR8-CP08-DC. A 1RU co-packaged optics platform featuring 64 x 1.6T MMC DR8 optical interfaces and 102.4 Tbps of switching capacity using 200G SerDes technology. Designed for next-generation AI fabrics, the Tomahawk 6 - Davisson CPO architecture is intended to improve bandwidth density, power efficiency, and link stability. Micas will provide an early preview of the CPO platform OCP, with production scheduled to begin in Q1 2027.

"AI clusters are driving a significant step forward in Ethernet performance, density and scale," said Hasan Siraj, vice president of product management, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. "Tomahawk 6 provides the 102.4 Tbps switching capacity needed to support the next generation of AI infrastructure. Micas's planned 800G and 1.6T platforms build on that technology, giving customers the flexibility to scale their Ethernet fabrics while retaining control over their network architecture."

The portfolio lets customers match the network architecture to their infrastructure, cooling environment, and deployment schedule - from high-radix 800G and 1.6T pluggable systems to next-generation CPO.

Extending a multi-generation collaboration with Broadcom

Micas' new portfolio builds on a multi-generation relationship with Broadcom spanning advanced Ethernet silicon, CPO system design, and open networking. Micas began developing and manufacturing CPO systems in 2023 and became the first system provider to commercialize a switch based on Broadcom's Tomahawk 5-Bailly CPO technology. The new Davisson platform extends that experience to 102.4 Tbps switching and 200G SerDes, bringing the benefits of Broadcom's third-generation CPO technology to the next generation of AI infrastructure.

"Co-packaged optics will play an increasingly important role as AI networks move to higher bandwidth and greater scale," said Manish Mehta, vice president of marketing and operations, Optical Systems Division, Broadcom. "Micas has built valuable system-level experience commercializing CPO, beginning with Tomahawk 5 - Bailly and now extending to Tomahawk 6 - Davisson. Our collaboration with Micas brings together Broadcom's optical integration and Micas' system engineering experience to advance the power efficiency, bandwidth density and reliability AI infrastructure operators need at scale."

Micas' open networking strategy complements Broadcom's next-generation portfolio built around open Ethernet, architectural flexibility and SONiC expertise. Micas helps AI data center operators reduce dependence on closed networking architectures while retaining control over compute platforms, network interfaces, optics, and software. Its system integration, manufacturing, deployment, and SONiC expertise helps customers build and operate high-performance AI fabrics at scale.

Availability

Production of the Micas 2RU liquid-cooled and 4RU air-cooled Tomahawk 6 platforms is scheduled to begin in Q4 2026. Production of the 1RU Tomahawk 6 - Davisson CPO platform is scheduled to begin in Q1 2027.

About Micas Networks

Micas Networks is a San Jose, California-based AI networking company that designs, builds and supports open Ethernet networking platforms for hyperscalers, neocloud providers and AI infrastructure operators. Combining deep SONiC expertise with end-to-end system design, manufacturing, deployment and support, Micas gives customers the freedom to build and scale AI networks on their own terms, without being locked into a closed, vertically integrated stack. Micas works with leading silicon and infrastructure partners including Broadcom and AMD. For more information, visit

Media contact

Mike Bradshaw

Senior Partner, Connect Marketing for Micas Networks

P: 801-373-7888

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