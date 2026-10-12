Polygons Design Inc.'S Award-Winning Measuring Spoon Set Makes 'Shark Tank' Debut

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fold-flat, two-piece set delivers six measures; Polygons has sold more than 200,000 units across 110+ countries and earned 20+ international design awards.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two flat spoons fold into six measures. 200,000+ units sold in 110+ countries, 20+ international design awards, and selected by the MoMA Design Store

Polygons, the fold-flat measuring spoon set that designer Rahul Agarwal created after a senior at design school told him not to bother redesigning the spoon, is scheduled to appear on ABC's“Shark Tank” on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The set has since won 20+ international design awards and sold more than 200,000 units in 110+ countries.

Watch Polygons on“Shark Tank” on Wednesday October 14, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

In 2014, Agarwal was a student at India's National Institute of Design when a senior gave him some advice:“Don't bother redesigning objects that have already reached their final form. For example, a spoon.” Agarwal, now founder of Polygons Design Inc., took it as a dare.“I don't even cook,” he said.“I just couldn't leave it alone.” Within three days he had the core idea: a flat sheet that folds into an exact measure when you pinch it.

Polygons replaces a conventional six-piece measuring spoon set with two fold-flat tools, each 2.8 mm (0.1 inch) thin. Pinch one at a marked point and it folds into that exact measure: 1/2, 1 or 2 tablespoons on the large spoon, and 1/4, 1/2 or 1 teaspoon on the small one. Flattened again, it scrapes the last of the honey or peanut butter into the bowl and wipes clean in a single pass. Hidden magnets keep both spoons on the fridge instead of lost in a drawer. They measure wet and dry ingredients and are top-rack dishwasher safe.

Polygons has been recognized with 24 international design awards and distinctions across 20 competitions, including two Red Dot Awards, the iF DESIGN AWARD, an IDEA from IDSA and a GOOD DESIGN Award. Germany gave it three design awards: two Red Dots and an iF. In 2025 it was one of only three Platinum winners at the Spark Design Awards, where fewer than 3% of entrants ever reach Platinum, and it won the European Product Design Award for Best Consumer Design. At the AZ Awards 2026, Polygons won the public vote in a category that also shortlisted Dyson. The Red Dot jury wrote that the design's“precise geometry, versatility and material efficiency” make it“a practical, intuitive kitchen aid suitable for everyday use.” The set has also been selected by and sold through the MoMA Design Store, part of New York's Museum of Modern Art.

Being flat also cuts waste. By the company's calculations, a Polygons set uses about 70% less material than a conventional six-piece plastic set, takes 87% less shipping space and cuts freight CO2 by about 80%. IDSA made Polygons one of only two products worldwide to win its Sustainability and Conservation Impact Award in 2026, the award's first year.

Turning a folded-paper idea into a spoon that survives daily washing took almost three years, more than 1,000 prototypes and seven manufacturers. Each spoon combines food-grade thermoplastic, food-grade hydrophobic silicone hinges and embedded neodymium magnets, molded into one permanent piece in a ten-step process developed from scratch, with tolerances of ±0.1 mm. In 2014 the Core77 jury wondered how many bends the material would survive. The answer is Polygons' DuraBend hinge, built for 100,000+ folds: enough to last more than a lifetime.

Polygons has sold more than 200,000 units in 110+ countries, and customers rate it 4.8 stars on average across 5,000+ reviews. Videos of Polygons have drawn more than 500 million organic views, and it was TikTok Shop's No. 1 kitchen gadget in Q4 2024. It has been covered by Business Insider, HuffPost, Mashable, Gizmodo, The Weather Channel, Bored Panda and FOX 13.

Polygons began as a 2016 Kickstarter campaign, in which 36,863 backers pledged $1,022,120 against a $10,000 goal. The finished spoon took years longer and cost far more to make than the campaign had planned, and many backers waited years. Today only a small share of backer orders remains, most of them for backers whose shipping details need updating. Those backers can confirm their address and request help at getpolygons.com/pages/to-our-kickstarter-backers or by emailing....

“Our first backers believed in this before it worked, and they waited far longer than anyone should have,” said Agarwal.“The few still waiting will get theirs. None of this exists without them.”

“We entered a 3,000-year-old category and walked out with 20+ international design awards,” said Agarwal.“On Wednesday, a lot more of America gets to see it fold.”

A set of two spoons is $29.99 in eight colors at getpolygons.com and the official Polygons store on Amazon. The design is protected by U.S. Patent No. 10,175,084, and Polygons has had more than 4,600 counterfeit listings taken down, so it asks buyers to purchase only from those two stores.

About Polygons

Polygons Design Inc. makes everyday tools that stay flat and“invisible” until you need them. Its fold-flat measuring spoon set, invented by founder Rahul Agarwal and protected by U.S. Patent No. 10,175,084, has won 20+ international design awards and sold more than 200,000 units in 110+ countries. A US company, Polygons designs its products in India and manufactures them in China. Learn more at getpolygons.com.

Media contact: Soham Kanoria, Polygons Design Inc. ·...







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Press Inquiries

Soham Kanoria

soham [at] getpolygons.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: