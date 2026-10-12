KINFOLK LIT FEST COMES INDIANAPOLIS IN 2027

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Multi-Day Celebration of Black Book Community Features Star-Studded Lineup

- Casey Kelley, Founder & President of Kinfolk Lit Fest

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new literary experience is coming to the heart of Indiana. Kinfolk Lit Fest will make its debut at the Indianapolis Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana from Friday, July 16 – Sunday, July 18, 2027. Bringing together an extraordinary line up of acclaimed Black authors, publishing professionals, cultural voices and creatives for a celebration of books, ideas community and the power of storytelling. The three-day festival includes panel conversations, live readings, fireside chats, workshops, book signings, keynote addresses and complimentary sit-down dinners, and will feature over 200 participants, including A-list authors and talent such as Tayari Jones, Eriq La Salle, Jason Reynolds, Sadeqa Johnson, Victoria Christopher Murray, P. Djèlí Clark and Tiffany D. Jackson.

“Kinfolk Lit Fest is a family reunion,” said founder and president Casey Kelley.“What started as a passion for reading has blossomed into a community of book lovers who are looking to connect, vibe and network with like-minded individuals from our community. We have invited some of the most exciting voices in Black literature to be a part of this jam-packed weekend and hope to create an experience where creatives, literary professionals, and book lovers alike can celebrate the art, brilliance and dignity of Black stories and the authors behind them.”

The first-ever Kinfolk Lit Fest is a first of its kind literary event. Designed to be more than a traditional literary festival, Kinfolk Lit Fest will create an immersive experience that tracks across eight different genres in Black literature. Programming is all-inclusive for attendees of various interests with over 140 meaningful conversations meant to connect, discover new voices and celebrate the stories that bring communities together.

The festival will also shine a spotlight on local and regional writers, independent booksellers, educators, creatives, and community organizations, creating a platform where established names and rising voices can share the same stage.

Kinfolk Lit Fest grew from Black Book Bash, the 2025 book event that started it all. What began as a celebration of Black books, Black readers and the online communities bringing them together has grown into a year-round literary community built around discovery, conversation and connection. From bestselling authors and award-winning writers to influential voices shaping today's cultural conversation, Kinfolk Lit Fest will bring together a diverse collection of perspectives and genres.

All-access passes and tickets are on sale now for $250.00 and teenage passes with limited access for attendees 13 – 17 years of age are available for $175.00.

Tickets, programming details, participating authors and additional festival information will be available at .

Follow Kinfolk Lit Fest on social media at @kinfolklit for announcements, author reveals, ticket information, and behind-the-scenes updates.

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About Kinfolk Lit Fest

What originally started as Black Book Bash has transformed into a highly curated and exceptional literary event Black readers, writers, creators and publishing professionals who appreciate, celebrate and relish the art of Black storytelling. Kinfolk Lit Fest is a family reunion bringing together the literary ecosystem and creating a space where people who write the books, champion the art, and love the culture can find one another to create, build and preserve legacy.

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KINFOLK LIT FEST COMES INDIANAPOLIS IN 2027 News Provided By Image Elevators, Inc. October 12, 2026, 14:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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