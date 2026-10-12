MENAFN - EIN Presswire) INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Indiana Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC Indiana) will host its 2026 Annual Conference,“The ABCs of PCCPs: Parent-child Contact Problems and Potential Solutions,” on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the Founders Lodge Event and Conference Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Soberlink is proud to support the event as a Premier Platinum Sponsor.The one-day program is designed for judges, lawyers, court-involved therapists, parenting coordinators, and child advocates who regularly encounter cases in which a child resists or refuses contact with a parent. Sessions cover the issue from every angle of a case, including best practices for enforcing parenting time orders and how these cases differ when substance use or safety concerns are at issue.Soberlink will be in attendance at the conference, connecting with family law professionals committed to supporting families navigating conflict.For more information about the conference, visitAbout Soberlink: Soberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in family law, treatment, and professional monitoring programs. For more information, visit .

Thy-An Tran

Soberlink

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Soberlink to Join the 2026 AFCC Indiana Annual Conference as a Premier Platinum Sponsor News Provided By Soberlink October 12, 2026, 14:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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