Sacramento Semester Program Celebrates 50 Years Of Experiential Learning With 2026 Impact Report

Sacramento Semester Cohort

Open Application Call for Sacramento Semester Program

Its 2026 Annual Impact Report highlights the program's continued reach, student outcomes, and expanded financial support.

- Dr. Jaime Jackson, Director Sacramento Semester ProgramSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Sacramento Semester Program at Sacramento State is celebrating 50 years of connecting California State University students with hands-on experience in California government and public service. Its 2026 Annual Impact Report highlights the program's continued reach, student outcomes, and expanded financial support.“The Sacramento Semester program has attracted high achieving scholars for over fifty years. The program is uniquely located in Califronia's state capital, and has opened the doors to the rooms where decisions are being made to the diverse and vibrant students who choose to pursue higher education in the CSU system,” said Dr. Jaime Jackson.The program's impact extended beyond the semester, with the vast majority of participants reporting an extended internship, job offer, graduate school acceptance, or another professional or academic opportunity. Three students also continued their experiential learning in Washington, D.C., through CSU DC Scholars.The 2026 Annual Impact Report is available online via Sacramento State's College of Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies Web page.The 2026 cohort included 29 students from seven CSU campuses. Twenty-one students were eligible for scholarship support, including $7,000 relocation and housing awards for all nine visiting students. The program also received $137,000 in additional scholarship support from the California State Legislature, along with alumni-supported hardship stipends and the $3,500 Jonas Minton Water Preservation and Environmental Scholarship.About the Sacramento Semester ProgramSacramento Semester combines academic study with professional experience in and around California's capital. As the program marks its 50th anniversary, the program continues its ongoing commitment to expanding access to experiential learning and preparing CSU students for careers in public service and other high impact professional careers.About the California State University SystemThe California State University (CSU) system is the largest four-year public university system in the United States. CSU comprises 22 member campuses stretching across the state.. The system educates more than 450,000 students annually and awards nearly half of all bachelor's degrees in California.

Jaime Jackson

Sacramento Semester Program

+1 916-278-1000

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sacramento Semester Program Celebrates 50 Years of Experiential Learning with 2026 Impact Report News Provided By Geeks Without Frontiers October 12, 2026, 14:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.