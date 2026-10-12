New EIA Forecast: Heating Oil Prices On The Rise While Propane Holds Steady

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FEDERALSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homes that heat with oil could face a costly winter on the Delmarva Peninsula, according to the latest federal energy forecast. PepUp is encouraging its heating oil customers in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia to review their options before the coldest months arrive.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its Short-Term Energy Outlook and 2026-27 Winter Fuels Outlook on October 6.

- EIA forecasts that household spending on heating oil will rise at least 21 percent. Current and forecast low fuel supply is driving much of that increase.

- EIA expects electricity bills for the region's homes that heat with electricity to rise another 3 percent this winter.

- EIA expects residential propane prices in Delmarva's region to average $3.19 per gallon this winter, about 1 percent lower than last winter. Spending by propane-heated households in the South is expected to stay about the same as last year.

Troy Harrison has spent 34 years with PepUp and serves as the company's Senior Pricing Analyst. He also oversees PepUp's wholesale accounts.

“We offer Price Protection for all our customers,” Harrison said.“Although the current price cap for heating oil may not be as appealing as the low rate we're able to offer for propane customers, it's still going to save customers money as prices continue to rise this winter.”

The EIA outlook also noted that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects a strong El Niño pattern this winter. That pattern has the potential to bring larger temperature swings than the forecast assumes, which could further increase heating costs.

PepUp heating oil customers who are curious about converting their heating systems to propane can talk with the company about making the switch. A PepUp Energy Specialist can help customers get the information they need to weigh conversion costs, credits for unused heating oil, and what to expect from their winter heating bills.

Customers are urged to call 800-638-7802 or visit pepupinc/propane-fuels-oil-delivery to start the conversation.

About PepUp

PepUp has provided propane, heating oil, and fuel services to homes, farms, and businesses across the Delmarva Peninsula since 1963. PepUp is a member of the Tri Gas Family of Companies. Learn more at pepupinc.

Erin Hollingsworth

PepUp

+1 800-638-7802

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New EIA Forecast: Heating Oil Prices on the Rise While Propane Holds Steady News Provided By PepUp October 12, 2026, 14:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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