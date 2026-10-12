QCT Debuts New Server Platforms Powered By AMD At The 2026 OCP Global Summit

Enabling next-generation AI, HPC, and Cloud infrastructures with open and modular designs

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, today announced the debut of two new server platforms powered by the upcoming AMD EPYCTM 9006 Series Server CPUs at the 2026 OCP Global Summit. The new QuantaGrid S46V-1U and QuantaGrid D76W-2U systems are designed to accelerate AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud deployments with enhanced performance, power efficiency, and scalability.Built on open industry standards and aligned with the Open Compute Project (OCP) ecosystem, the new platforms reflect the continued collaboration between QCT and AMD to deliver flexible, future-ready infrastructure that enables organizations to optimize performance while reducing operational complexity."As AI, HPC, and cloud workloads continue to evolve, customers require infrastructures that are both powerful and adaptable," said Mike Yang, President of QCT. "Our latest AMD-powered platforms combine cutting-edge compute performance with open, modular architectures that simplify deployment and accelerate innovation. Together with AMD, we are enabling customers to build scalable and efficient infrastructure for the next generation of data center workloads."“The next era of AI infrastructure will be defined by open, flexible systems that bring CPUs, GPUs, networking and software together at rack scale,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Compute and Enterprise AI, AMD.“6th Gen AMD EPYC Server CPUs give partners and customers a broad portfolio of workload optimized solutions for enterprise, cloud and AI platforms designed to deliver leadership performance and efficiency from a single server to multi-gigawatt rack-scale deployments.”QCT's latest platforms leverage the open technologies and standards championed by AMD and the OCP community. As an early contributor to the Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) initiative, AMD has helped drive industry adoption of modular server architectures that promote interoperability, vendor neutrality, and faster technology integration with DC-MHS modular design principles.The new AMD EPYC 9006 Series processors are designed to address the growing demands of AI-centric data centers, delivering up to 256 cores and 512 threads for high-density compute environments. With support for PCIe Gen6 and advanced platform connectivity, the processors enable customers to maximize performance per watt, per dollar, and per rack.The QuantaGrid D76W-2U is a fully liquid-cooled 2U system engineered for large-scale AI deployments and next-generation AI factories.Key features include:-Dual AMD EPYC 9006 Series processors-8-GPU baseboard architecture engineered for agentic AI workloads-Fully liquid-cooled design for enhanced thermal efficiency-PCIe Gen6 connectivity for maximum GPU bandwidth-Up to 800 Gb/s InfiniBand/Ethernet connectivity-High-capacity DDR5 memory supportDesigned to serve as a powerful AI host platform, the D76W-2U enables optimized GPU orchestration and sustained accelerator performance, helping organizations scale AI training and inference environments with improved efficiency and rack-level performance.The QuantaGrid S46V-1U is a compact yet powerful single-socket 1U server designed for enterprise, cloud, and HPC environments that require high performance and deployment flexibility.Powered by a single AMD EPYC 9006 Series processor with up to 600W TDP, the platform supports:-Up to four PCIe Gen6 expansion slots and AST2700-based next-gen I/O and management-Flexible storage configurations with U.2, E1.S, and E3.S NVMe SSDs-Sixteen DDR5 memory channels with up to 1.6 TB/s peak bandwidth-Tool-less, hot-pluggable components for simplified maintenance and serviceabilityThe balanced architecture delivers exceptional compute density and scalability for modern cloud and HPC applications while helping customers optimize total cost of ownership.Visitors attending the 2026 OCP Global Summit are invited to learn more about QCT's latest AMD-powered solutions at Booth B1 during exhibition hours. For additional information about QCT's AMD product portfolio, please visit .AMD, the AMD logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider combining the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for AI, cloud, 5G, edge, and enterprise applications.

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QCT Debuts New Server Platforms Powered by AMD at the 2026 OCP Global Summit News Provided By ComTruth Communications Consultants Co., Ltd. (for QCT) October 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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