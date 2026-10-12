QCT Showcases Future Ready Intel-Based Data Center Solutions At The 2026 OCP Global Summit

Open, scalable platforms, powered by Intel CPUs and GPUs, accelerate AI, cloud, and enterprise deployments

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, today announced its participation at the 2026 OCP Global Summit, where they will showcase their open infrastructure portfolio designed to address the growing demands of AI, cloud, and enterprise workloads."As organizations continue to scale AI initiatives alongside traditional business-critical applications, they require infrastructures that deliver performance, flexibility, and operational efficiency," said Mike Yang, President of QCT. "Through our collaboration with Intel and our commitment to open infrastructures, QCT is providing customers with a comprehensive portfolio that spans powerful Intel Xeon 6-based servers with AI acceleration and rack-level integration to simplify deployment and accelerate innovation."At the 2026 OCP Global Summit 2026, QCT will highlight its latest Intel-powered server solutions, including the QuantaGrid D75E-4U and QuantaGrid D76T-2U, designed to deliver optimized performance and energy efficiency for modern data center environments. Powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors, these platforms support a broad range of workloads, from enterprise applications and virtualization to data analytics and AI inference, enabling organizations to deploy infrastructure tailored to evolving business requirements.The high-performance QuantaGrid D75E-4U AI platform supports Intel Arc Pro B70 GPUs that delivers a cost-effective and scalable solution for inference-driven AI workloads. Designed to support emerging enterprise AI applications, the platform enables organizations to accelerate AI adoption while optimizing infrastructure efficiency and total cost of ownership. The QuantaGrid D75E-4U also provides customers with a flexible technology roadmap, including support for the upcoming Intel GPU, code-named Crescent Island. This forward-looking design helps organizations protect existing infrastructure investments while ensuring readiness for next-generation AI deployments and evolving enterprise AI requirements.Powered by two Intel Xeon 6 processors, the QuantaGrid D76T-2U delivers exceptional performance for demanding AI workloads. The Intel Xeon 6 processors in this system host a single Universal Baseboard (UBB) with eight AI accelerator modules with strong single thread performance, handling orchestration, scheduling, and data movement. Designed as a foundation for advanced agentic AI and reasoning applications, the D76T-2U enables highly scalable deployments to a rack-level solution, enabling enterprises to build powerful AI factories with exceptional efficiency in a compact, fully liquid-cooled 2U busbar design.Additionally, QCT will showcase its Heterogeneous Agentic AI solution, a rack-scale AI infrastructure that unifies CPU-based servers, GPU accelerators, high-speed networking, and storage resources within a cohesive system. By integrating these elements with open-source distributed inference frameworks such as NVIDIA Dynamo and llm-d, QCT and Intel maximize throughput and resource efficiency to power scalable agentic AI workloads, while supporting techniques like KV cache reuse to accelerate time to first token and reduce total costs.Designed to meet the evolving demands of next-generation AI deployments, QCT's rack-level architecture provides a flexible foundation for heterogeneous computing environments. The architecture supports seamless interoperability across compute, acceleration, networking, and storage resources while simplifying infrastructure scaling as workload requirements grow. The result is an agile, high-performance platform optimized for distributed inference, multi-agent AI workflows, and emerging enterprise AI applications.Visitors to the QCT booth at the 2026 OCP Global Summit will have the opportunity to experience physical demonstrations of the QuantaGrid D75E-4U, QuantaGrid D76T-2U, and QCT's heterogenous rack-scale infrastructure innovations.For more information, visit .© Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.

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QCT Showcases Future Ready Intel-based Data Center Solutions at the 2026 OCP Global Summit News Provided By ComTruth Communications Consultants Co., Ltd. (for QCT) October 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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