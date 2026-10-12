QCT Accelerates AI Factory And Distributed AI Deployments With Co-Designed Infrastructure At The 2026 OCP Global Summit

Laying the foundation for next wave of AI Innovation with broad ecosystem support

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, today announced its participation at the 2026 OCP Global Summit, where it will showcase its latest NVIDIA Vera Rubin POD, NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer Pro (ARC-Pro) platform, along with AI factory digital twins developed using NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint. Built on a modular, co-designed architecture, QCT's product offerings accelerated by NVIDIA technologies include the QuantaPlex S26F-2U, optimized for context memory storage, and the QuantaEdge EGN77C-2U, tailored for AI-RAN. With these latest innovations, QCT helps organizations deploy AI infrastructure faster, enhance energy and operational efficiency, and scale AI innovation from data center to edge."AI factories are becoming the backbone of the AI economy, transforming raw computing power into intelligence that can reshape every industry," said Mike Yang, President of QCT. "Through deep collaboration with NVIDIA and our ecosystem partners, QCT is delivering open, validated infrastructure that simplifies deployment, accelerates time-to-first-token, and maximizes token-per-watt performance. Together, we're enabling customers to build and scale the next generation of AI services with greater speed, efficiency, and flexibility."QCT incorporates NVIDIA's latest technologies, including NVIDIA Vera CPUs, NVIDIA Rubin GPUs, NVIDIA NVLink 6 switches, NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNICs, NVIDIA BlueField-4 DPUs, NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet switches based on Spectrum-6, and NVIDIA Groq 3 LPX, to build the NVIDIA Vera Rubin POD. This AI factory architecture unifies five purpose-built rack-level systems into a single platform engineered for agentic AI, delivering exceptional throughput, ultra-low latency inference, dense CPU sandboxing, and massive context memory capacity.Fueling Agentic AI Innovation with POD-Scale AI Factory InfrastructureAt the heart of QCT's multi-rack NVIDIA Vera Rubin POD is the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platform. Featuring 18 QuantaGrid D76V-1U compute trays, the system combines 72 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Vera CPUs, delivering exceptional compute density and up to 20.7 TB of HBM4 memory for large-scale AI training and inference.Extending the NVIDIA Vera Rubin ecosystem, QCT is also showcasing a range of NVIDIA MGX architecture-based servers designed to operate alongside the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platform as part of a unified AI factory architecture. For CPU-intensive workloads, the liquid-cooled QuantaPlex T46X-1U features dual-socket NVIDIA Vera CPUs and scales up to 256 CPUs per rack. Together with its air-cooled counterpart, the QuantaGrid D66Q-2U, these QCT-built NVIDIA Vera CPU servers offer higher throughput and improved responsiveness for AI workloads.For AI-native storage, the QuantaGrid S26F-2U accelerated by NVIDIA BlueField-4 STX Storage Processor enables KV-cache reuse to boost throughput, improving GPU utilization, and increasing power efficiency for agentic AI applications. Extending beyond hardware, QCT collaborates with leading storage providers to deliver comprehensive, AI-native storage infrastructure built on NVIDIA CMX context memory storage platform, delivering optimized performance for AI inference, training, and analytics. To further accelerate inference compute, QCT's upcoming NVIDIA Groq 3 LPX compute tray is designed to pair with NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 to deliver exceptional performance for trillion-parameter models, supporting ultra-low-latency, real-time AI experiences.Extending AI Transformation to the Edge with NVIDIA ARC-ProTo support RAN and AI processing closer to users and devices, QCT offers the QuantaEdge EGN77C-2U, a currently available NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer Pro (ARC-Pro) platform. This carrier-grade system is designed to run 5G and future 6G software-defined RAN, that enables coexistence with AI workloads for both improving the RAN performance as well as to run edge inferencing simultaneously. The platform integrates NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and NVIDIA Grace CPUs to support inference-intensive applications, enabling telecom operators to deploy AI services and unlock new revenue opportunities at the network edge, while improving RAN performance with AI algorithms. As a key edge node within QCT's portfolio, the platform helps create a distributed AI infrastructure spanning data centers, edge locations, and telecom networks, delivering low-latency AI services and accelerating the adoption of agentic and generative AI applications.Fast-Tracking AI Factory Planning with NVIDIA DSXLeveraging the NVIDIA DSX ecosystem and SimReady assets, QCT combines its infrastructure expertise to construct digital twins that simulate AI factories from the system to data center level, supporting the AI factory journey from planning and construction to operations. By validating scenarios prior to physical deployment, QCT identifies potential issues early, reduces deployment risks, and accelerates time-to-market across the end-to-end journey.Visit QCT Booth B1 at the 2026 OCP Global Summit to experience QCT's latest innovations accelerated by NVIDIA, and discover how its open, modular, and deeply co-designed infrastructure can help accelerate your AI journey from concept to scale.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.

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QCT Accelerates AI Factory and Distributed AI Deployments with Co-designed Infrastructure at the 2026 OCP Global Summit News Provided By ComTruth Communications Consultants Co., Ltd. (for QCT) October 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications



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