Nijigennomori's Godzilla Interception Operation In Japan Introduces The Trip Exclusive 'Double Zip Glory Challenge'

Experience a Zipline into the Life-Size Godzilla This Lunar New Year - Tickets for Visits from February 4 to February 14, 2027, Go on Sale October 8

AWAJI, JAPAN, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, is one of the Kansai region's leading resort destinations, located approximately 90 minutes from Kansai International Airport and 60 minutes from Kobe Airport. In the northern part of the island, which is close to Kobe, Nijigen no Mori, an anime-themed park on Awaji Island, welcomes anime, manga, game, and film fans from Japan and around the world.Nijigen no Mori will launch the“Double Zip Glory Challenge,” a limited ticket offering an opportunity to experience the life-size Godzilla during the Lunar New Year period next year. The ticket is available from today, Thursday, October 8. At the popular“Godzilla Interception Operation” attraction, visitors can experience both of the two zipline courses, rather than the usual single course, offering an outdoor zipline experience surrounded by nature.The two zipline courses are the“Body Inspection Course,” which allows visitors to investigate the inside of Godzilla as it remains inactive, and the“Surface Inspection Course,” which takes visitors on a zipline alongside Godzilla's face at close range. Each course can be experienced once.The“Double Zip Glory Challenge” is available exclusively through Trip.Godzilla fans from around the world are invited to visit Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island and experience the life-size Godzilla during the Lunar New Year period.■ Ticket DetailsTicket Name:Double Zip Glory ChallengeOn Sale:Thursday, October 15, 2026Available Dates:Thursday, February 4 to Sunday, February 14, 2027Includes:The ticket includes the pre-theater and shooting game at“Godzilla Interception Operation,” as well as one experience each of the two zipline courses: the“Body Inspection Course” and the“Surface Inspection Course.”Price:Adults ages 12 and over: ¥3,400–¥4,200Children ages 5–11: ¥2,400–¥2,800All prices include tax.Available to guests who are at least 120 cm tall and weigh between 25 kg and less than 110 kg.Ticket Purchase:Official Website:■Reference:“Godzilla Interception Operation” Overview“Godzilla Interception Operation” is an entertainment attraction themed around 120-meter-long life-sized Godzilla that landed on Awaji Island, allowing guests to truly experience its immense scale and power.Participants join the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster and take on missions such as a zipline that sends them into the body of the meticulously recreated Godzilla, and a shooting game to eliminate scattered Godzilla cells.The attraction also features the world's first permanent indoor experiences, including the world's first Godzilla Museum and Kaiju no Mori, a kid's area where small children can freely play with approximately 50 types of soft vinyl kaiju figures. In addition, the park offeres goods from the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster and a variety of food items inspired by the world of“Godzilla Interception Operation.”A wide selection of Godzilla merchandise is also available at“Godzilla Interception Operation,” including caps and figures. By taking part in the attraction while wearing stylish caps or cute headbands, guests can enjoy a more immersive experience in the world of Godzilla.■Reference: Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135° – Godzilla Collaboration Room "Kaiju Land"The Godzilla collaboration room“Kaiju Land” brings together kaiju that appeared in past Godzilla films. Inside the room, guests will find interior displays and tapestries featuring Godzilla and popular kaiju from across the series, as well as a partial view of the life-sized Godzilla visible through the window. Special processing changes the appearance of these displays under light, allowing gusets to enjoy different atomospheres during the day and at night.Guests can also take on a special mission in which they search for all of the hidden kaiju in the room to earn luxurious bonuses. It is a room designed with a range of details so guests can enjoy it throughout the day and night.■Reference: Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135° – Godzilla Collaboration Room "Showa Toho Kaiju Archives"To commemorate the 5th anniversary of Godzilla Interception Operation“National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster”, a new Godzilla collaboration room“Showa Toho Kaiju Archives,” opened at the official Nijigen no Mori villa“GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°.”The room is a space where guests can experience the history of Godzilla through three-dimensional displays of weapons that fought Godzilla in classic Showa-era Toho special effects films, as well as storyboards and sketches. With a Showa retro theme, the room features a chabudai table, zabuton cushions, enamel signs bearing kaiju names, and shoji-style blackout curtains, allowing guests to fully enjoy the charm or Showa retro together with the kaiju.The room also offers original collaboration-room-only novelties and stay benefits. In addition to admission tickets for“Godzilla Interception Operation,” overnight guests will receive an artificial leather coaster engraved with the Godzilla emblem from“Godzilla Interception Operation,” as well as an art board featuring design artwork of Godzilla's greatest rival, King Gidorah, who first appeared in“Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster.”■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access1 By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.2 By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.TM & © TOHO

Aika Kusuzaki

Nijigennomori Inc.

+81 80-4468-5651

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Nijigennomori's Godzilla Interception Operation in Japan Introduces the Trip Exclusive 'Double Zip Glory Challenge' News Provided By Nijigennomori Inc. October 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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