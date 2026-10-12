Continuant Chooses Occam To Power New CX Assurance Offerings

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global managed service provider selects Occam to automate testing, validate customer journeys and create recurring CX assurance revenue opportunities.

- Adrian Coppin

HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Occam, a provider of CX assurance, configuration intelligence, and AI-powered discovery solutions for customer experience environments, today announced that Continuant, a leading global managed service provider, has selected Occam's platform to expand its managed services portfolio with proactive CX assurance, automated testing, monitoring, discovery, and configuration intelligence capabilities.

The partnership enables Continuant to deliver proactive testing, monitoring, discovery, and validation services for enterprise customer environments while reducing manual effort and creating scalable, revenue-generating managed service offerings.

After a 12-month evaluation process, Continuant selected Occam based on the depth of its capabilities, maturity of the platform, flexibility of its MSP program, and overall commercial fit.

Through the partnership, Continuant will leverage Razor, AI-Assisted Discovery, SimplifAI, Discover, Automate, Monitor, Load Testing, and In-Country Calling capabilities to expand its CX assurance offerings.

The partnership enables Continuant to provide customers with:

.Continuous visibility into customer experience performance

.Automated validation of routing, IVR, and contact center workflows

.Faster identification and resolution of service issues

.Greater confidence during migrations and major changes

.Scalable CX assurance across global environments

"Managed service providers are increasingly being asked to deliver more than traditional support and monitoring," said Adrian Coppin, Chief Commercial Officer at Occam. "Customers want confidence that their customer journeys are working as designed and that issues will be identified before they impact the business. We're excited to partner with Continuant to help deliver that assurance at scale across their global customer base."

The partnership supports Continuant's efforts to reduce manual testing, improve operational efficiency, and deliver proactive CX assurance services across its customer base.

About Continuant

Continuant is a global managed services provider helping organizations modernize, manage, and optimize communications and collaboration environments. Through its comprehensive managed services portfolio, Continuant delivers solutions that help enterprises improve operational performance, reduce complexity, and enhance customer experiences.

For more information, visit continuant.

Devra Callaghan

Occam

+1 317-965-6917

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