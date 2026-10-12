Southlands' Weeklong Celebration Gives Back To The Community, Marks 20 Years Of Growing With Aurora

Southlands is the largest outdoor entertainment and shopping destination in Colorado

Southlands in Aurora Colorado is celebrating its 20th anniversary

Oct. 18–24 events benefit nonprofits and offer visitors golden prizes, including a $1,000 Southlands shopping spree

- Martin Liles, general manager of SouthlandsAURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Main Street at Southlands opened in October 2006, southeast Aurora was still taking shape. Twenty years later, Southlands is celebrating its golden anniversary by thanking the community that's grown with it.From Oct. 18–24, Southlands will mark its 20th anniversary with seven days of community events, entertainment, charitable partnerships, giveaways and surprises. The celebration honors the shoppers, families, businesses and community organizations that have made Southlands an Aurora gathering place for two decades.Aurora's growth during those two decades has been dramatic. The city has grown from about 297,000 residents in 2006 to more than 410,000 today, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, and is Colorado's third-largest city. Growth has been fastest in southeast Aurora: between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, the population of Southlands' ZIP code, 80016, grew 59%, roughly three times the rate of the city as a whole."Southlands and Aurora have grown together over the past 20 years," said Martin Liles, general manager of Southlands. "What began as a new shopping and entertainment destination has become a place where generations of families have gathered for celebrations, traditions and everyday moments. This anniversary is really about thanking the community that made those 20 years possible - and celebrating what comes next."The Cookie Company, which opened at Southlands in 2007, is among the businesses that have seen the center grow as a community hub for entertainment and shopping. Frankie Hoff, co-owner, said the Southlands approach to concerts and public events is a key contribution to the community.“It's great, it's one of Southland's benefits. The events draw great crowds.”The anniversary celebration will also benefit community organizations including Dress for Success Denver and the Aurora Police Foundation."Dress for Success Denver/Colorado is honored to celebrate the 20-Year Anniversary of Southlands Shopping Center,” said Amara Martin, CEO of Dress for Success Denver/Colorado.“Southlands is a valued partner, and they are dedicated to supporting the Aurora community as the premiere destination for shopping and entertainment."“The Aurora Police Foundation is honored to support the Aurora Police Department,” said Naomi Colwell, executive director. She said all donations from Southlands events during anniversary week will go directly to the department“to provide education, equipment and training that is not covered in the city's budget.”“They've really become part of the community,” said Colwell, who is also president and chief executive officer of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce.“They really support the community, and in turn, the community supports them.”Throughout anniversary week, visitors will also have chances to strike gold. Twenty golden envelopes hidden throughout Southlands will contain prizes ranging from $25 gift cards to a $1,000 Southlands shopping spree. Shoppers and diners may also be surprised with $20 gift cards during the week, and guests who spend $50 or more at participating Southlands retailers can receive a limited-edition 20th anniversary tote while supplies last.Anniversary week highlights include:. Sunday, Oct. 18 - Southlands Style Speakeasy: A golden afternoon of style, fashion and fun benefiting Dress for Success Denver.. Monday, Oct. 19 - Little Prospectors Gold Rush: Kids can pan for gold, win prizes and more.. Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Happy Birthday, Southlands: Southlands' official 20th birthday celebration, with festive entertainment, sweet treats and plenty of birthday fun. As well, there will be an unveiling of a special piece of artwork designed and created by Downtown Aurora Visual Arts and anniversary cake.. Wednesday, Oct. 21 - Pints & Putt-Putt: An evening of pints, putt-putt and hand-rolled cigars benefiting the Aurora Police Foundation.. Thursday, Oct. 22 - Wonka's Golden Ticket Experience: A movie night at AMC featuring the classic "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.". Friday, Oct. 23 - Sounds of Southlands 2.0: Live music from Spinphony, drinks and a celebration 20 years in the making.. Saturday, Oct. 24 - Fall-O-Ween: Southlands' annual fall festival closes anniversary week with trick-or-treating, festive activities and family fun.Complete anniversary schedules, offers and event details are available at .About SouthlandsSouthlands is the largest outdoor shopping destination in Colorado, a 1.7 million-square-foot center at E-470 and Smoky Hill Road in Aurora. It has more than 150 stores, restaurants and entertainment options. Southlands is designed to provide visitors the look and feel of a small town with a "Main Street" full of shops and places to eat.About M&J WilkowM & J Wilkow is a leading commercial real estate owner and operator dedicated to creating value for its investors. The Company's approach to real estate emerged distinctively from an owner's perspective and has evolved over 85 years in the real estate business. M & J Wilkow's portfolio consists of 100 properties consisting of approximately 14.5 million square feet. The aggregate market value of the portfolio is estimated to be in excess of $3 billion.

Crystan Blanco

M&J Wilkow

+1 303-627-5000

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Southlands' weeklong celebration gives back to the community, marks 20 years of growing with Aurora News Provided By Vendilli October 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.