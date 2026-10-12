Karns & Karns Personal Injury And Accident Attorneys Opens New Office Location In San Francisco

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Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong lead the specialized Sexual Abuse and Assault Division at Karns & Karns, providing dedicated nationwide representation for survivors of institutional and rideshare-related misconduct.

The personal injury law firm establishes an office at 95 Third Street to serve clients across San Francisco and Northern California.

- Bill KarnsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys has announced the opening of its newest office location in San Francisco, California. Located at 95 Third Street, 2nd Floor, Suite #200-B, near the Financial District and South of Market (SoMa) neighborhoods, the office expands the firm's physical presence in Northern California.The San Francisco office joins existing firm locations across Northern California, including offices in Oakland (Alameda County), Elk Grove, Concord, Sacramento, and Santa Rosa. The firm represents individuals with personal injury and accident claims throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area.Legal Services and Practice Areas in San FranciscoThe San Francisco office represents clients in complex personal injury matters and tort litigation, including:Public Transit and Municipal Collisions: Claims involving San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) Muni buses, light rail, and regional transit vehicles under the California Government Claims Act.Commercial Vehicle Collisions: Litigation involving 18-wheelers, tractor-trailers, delivery fleets, and corporate freight carriers subject to state and federal safety regulations.Motor Vehicle and Highway Crashes: Representation for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians in multi-vehicle collisions, rear-end impacts, and commuter highway incidents.Pedestrian and Bicycle Accidents: Legal advocacy for pedestrians and cyclists injured in crosswalks, urban intersections, and roadway corridors.Wrongful Death Claims: Representation for surviving family members pursuing statutory actions under California Code of Civil Procedure § 377.60.Rideshare Vehicle Collisions: Claims arising from accidents involving transportation network company vehicles, including Uber and Lyft.Rideshare and Institutional Misconduct: Civil legal actions involving allegations of passenger assault, harassment, or institutional misconduct.Construction and Industrial Accidents: Third-party liability claims resulting from worksite injuries, scaffolding collapses, and industrial equipment failures.Premises Liability: Property condition disputes, including slip and fall incidents and hazardous commercial property conditions.Motorcycle Accidents: Representation for motorcyclists involved in collisions with passenger and commercial vehicles.Firm Background and Case AdministrationFounded by William Karns and Michael Karns, the firm handles catastrophic injury and accident cases across California and nationwide. The practice operates on a contingency fee structure, where legal fees and advanced litigation expenses are contingent upon securing a financial settlement or verdict. Legal services at the San Francisco location are available in both English and Spanish."The opening of our San Francisco office provides local access for clients in the Bay Area requiring representation in civil litigation," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "Our legal team is positioned to investigate claims and litigate complex cases in San Francisco and regional courts.""Our focus remains on managing every aspect of the legal process for individuals injured through negligence," said Mike Karns, founding partner. "Establishing an office on Third Street allows our attorneys to provide direct representation to local residents and families."San Francisco Office Information: San Francisco Location:95 Third Street, 2nd Floor, Suite #200-BSan Francisco, CA 94103 Direct Phone: (415) 266-0667

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Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Opens New Office Location in San Francisco News Provided By Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accicent Attorneys October 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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