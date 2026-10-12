Dented Brick Distillery Releases Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

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Dented Brick Distillery Releases Single Barrel Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey

- Marc ChristensenSOUTH SALT LAKE, UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dented BrickDistillery has released a Single Barrel Bottled-in-Bond Straight Rye Whiskey, highlighting the individual character of one selected barrel. The release is aged at least four years, bottled at 100 proof, and proofed with water from the distillery's on-site artesian well.Single barrel means exactly what it says: the whiskey comes from one barrel, and the quantity is limited to its yield. The team fills the bottles and records barrel, batch, and bottle details by hand. The barrel handled the patience; the team handled the finishing touches.The Bottled-in-Bond designation adds a clear statement of production standards, including a minimum of four years of aging and bottling at 100 proof. The release brings those standards together with Dented Brick's Utah production story and signature artesian water.“A single barrel is an opportunity to share something specific-a whiskey with its own character and a finite number of bottles,” said Marc Christensen, Founder and Managing Member.“We're excited to put this one in people's hands and invite them to learn more about the work behind it.”The release arrives as Dented Brickcelebrates 10 years since opening and continues improving the visitor experience. Its refreshed tasting room includes new paint, lighting, bottle and award displays, a sink and countertop, and exhibits connecting historic grain tools with modern distilling science. A photograph of the Moon distillery and a poster about the artesian well add context to the spirits visitors encounter.Guests can also explore the premium labels introduced a few months ago and learn about the distillery's latest Craft Vodka and Craft Gin awards. Both Craft spirits earned 87 points and Silver Medals in their 2026 Tastings reviews.For current single barrel availability, contact Dented BrickDistillery at 801-883-9837 or visit .About Dented BrickDistillerySalt Lake City Distillery LLC dba Dented BrickDistillery is an independent Utah distillery at 3100 S Washington Street, South Salt Lake, UT 84115. Its portfolio spans vodka, gin, rum, tequila, and whiskey, with on-site artesian well water central to its production story. The distillery marks 10 years since opening in 2026.

Marc Christensen

Dented Brick Distillery

+1 801-883-9837

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Dented Brick Distillery Releases Single Barrel Rye Whiskey News Provided By Dented Brick Distillery October 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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