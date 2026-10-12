PSC Renews SGS Accreditation, Expanding Efficient Paths To NRTL Certification

John Allen

Product Safety Consulting

Renewed SGS Data Acceptance Program accreditation helps manufacturers avoid duplicate testing & reduce the time and costs associated with NRTL certification.

- John Allen / President and CEO Product Safety

BENSENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Product Safety Consulting (PSC) has renewed its accreditation in the SGS Data Acceptance Program (DAP), giving manufacturers another potential way to

streamline NRTL certification. The accreditation allows SGS, a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL), to accept qualifying test data generated by PSC without requiring duplicate testing, saving manufacturers time and testing costs while helping eliminate unnecessary steps on the path to market.

“We don't want to simply react to changes in the industry,” said John Allen, owner of Product Safety Consulting.“We want to be looking around the corner for opportunities to make the process more efficient for our customers. That means continuing to invest in capabilities that can eliminate unnecessary steps, reduce costs and time, and help manufacturers move from testing to certification to market as efficiently as possible.”

The SGS DAP accreditation works alongside PSC's existing ANAB/ILAC accreditation, providing both nationwide and global advantages for PSC customers, respectively. ANAB/ILAC accreditation allows international certification bodies to accept PSC's test data. SGS DAP accreditation specifically allows SGS to accept that data for NRTL certification purposes in the United States.

“There isn't one simple path to market for every manufacturer, and there shouldn't be,” said John Allen, owner of Product Safety Consulting.“Our job is to understand what each customer needs and give them the options that make the most sense for their product, market, timeline, and budget. The more pathways we can offer, the better positioned we are to help our customers make smarter, more nimble decisions.”

For PSC, the renewal is connected to how the company approaches an industry that never stands still. Product requirements, technologies, and market demands continue to evolve, and PSC believes its customers benefit when their testing and certification partner is looking for better ways to keep pace.

About Product Safety Consulting Product Safety Consulting provides product safety testing, certification support, and compliance consulting services for manufacturers navigating NRTL, ANAB/ILAC, and other regulatory pathways.

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Name: John Allen / President and CEO

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Phone: 877-804-3066

John Allen

Product Safety Consulting, Inc.

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PSC Renews SGS Accreditation, Expanding Efficient Paths to NRTL Certification News Provided By Titan Local Media October 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing



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