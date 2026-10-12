Waylo Ahead Launches Initiative For Young Drivers Beyond The Test

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waylo Ahead today announced the launch of a global road-safety initiative designed to help families close the gap between passing the driving test and being prepared to drive independently, particularly for young and newly licensed drivers. Founded by parents Kate and Andrew Gordon, the initiative encourages families to look beyond accumulated learner hours and consider the real-world experience young drivers gain before and after they receive their licence.

Waylo Ahead's mission is to help parents better prepare their kids for what comes after the driving test. According to the founders, the period immediately following the test is when young drivers face some of their greatest risks, as they begin making decisions without an instructor or parent in the passenger seat.

Waylo Ahead challenges the traditional emphasis on accumulating learner hours and passing the driving test, asking families to consider what young drivers have actually experienced behind the wheel.

"We prepare our kids for school, exams, university and work, but learning to drive can somehow become about getting the hours done and passing the test," said Andrew Gordon. "Passing matters, but experience is what prepares them for what happens when nobody is sitting beside them."

The concept for Waylo Ahead originated from the Gordons' experience as parents, questioning how to determine whether a learner driver has gained sufficient experience. The founders note that a learner can accumulate significant driving time while repeatedly driving familiar roads, at familiar times, in similar conditions, always with an experienced adult beside them. The question, they say, is not only how many hours have been logged but what the learner has actually experienced: different roads, night driving, poor weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar routes, distractions and situations requiring judgement. Once licensed, young drivers are suddenly faced with these challenges, often without immediate support.

Waylo Ahead's platform is designed to help families and supervising drivers track and broaden the range of roads, conditions, and traffic environments learners encounter. It enables users to identify gaps in experience and make supervised driving more purposeful, complementing rather than replacing professional instruction. The platform also encourages parents to reflect constructively on their own driving habits, recognizing that behaviors such as impatience, distraction, following too closely or poor road positioning can be passed on to young drivers unconsciously.

"This isn't about teaching parents to become driving instructors," said Kate Gordon. "Professional instructors are incredibly important. It's about helping families make better use of all the driving that happens between lessons and giving young people broader experience before they are out there on their own."

Beyond the driving test, Waylo Ahead is developing Waylo Solo, a program that extends the same philosophy into the first period of independent driving. Waylo Solo is based on the idea that some of the most critical driving experience is gained only after a young person begins driving alone. The program aims to support new drivers as they continue to build their skills and awareness in real-world conditions, without the safety net of a supervising adult.

"The driving test is a milestone, not the finish line," Andrew Gordon said. "The real goal is giving young people the experience and judgement they need for everything that comes after it."

For the Gordons, the launch of Waylo Ahead is about more than technology; it is about changing the conversation around learning to drive. The founders believe that while independence is important for young people, it is equally important for families to feel confident that they have done everything possible to prepare new drivers for the challenges of the road.

"As parents, we want our kids to have freedom and independence," said Kate Gordon. "But we also want to know we have done everything we reasonably can to prepare them for it. That is what Waylo is about."

Waylo Ahead is initially launching its platform across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. More information about the platform and its approach to driver readiness is available on the Waylo Ahead website.

About Waylo

Waylo is a driver experience platform founded by Kate and Andrew Gordon with a mission to help families better prepare young people for independent driving. Before the test, Waylo helps learners build broader real-world experience across different roads, traffic, conditions and driving situations alongside professional instruction and supervised practice. After the test, Waylo Solo is designed to help young drivers continue developing experience as they transition to driving independently. Waylo is initially launching across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

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