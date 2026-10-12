WHY DRINK THE OTHER STUFF? AVANA Brings A More Thoughtful Approach To The Canned Cocktail

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) USDA Certified Organic AVANA enters the growing ready-to-drink cocktail category with premium organic tequila and vodka, thoughtfully selected ingredients, and a simple idea: If you care about what you eat, why not care about what you drink?

Kansas City, MO, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANSAS CITY, Mo. - October 12, 2026 - Consumers are paying more attention than ever to what goes into the products they buy and what they put in their bodies. They read food labels. They look for organic ingredients. They think about what's in their coffee, snacks, and everyday beverages. Ingredient transparency has become part of a broader shift toward making more thoughtful choices about what we consume.

AVANA believes cocktails should be part of that conversation, too. The newly reimagined USDA Certified Organic sparkling cocktail brand from Liberty Beverage is introducing an expanded lineup of premium organic tequila cocktails built around one simple idea: If you care about what you eat, why wouldn't you care about what you drink? Made with premium organic tequila and carefully selected ingredients, AVANA contains no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners. No complicated story. No ingredient scavenger hunt. Just a premium sparkling cocktail made with ingredients consumers can feel good about choosing.



“We looked at the RTD category and saw an opportunity to approach cocktails differently,” said Daniel York, CEO of Liberty Beverage, AVANA's parent company.“Consumers have become incredibly thoughtful about the products they bring into their lives and put into their bodies. They want to understand what they're consuming. We believe that same mindset can apply to cocktails.” York added,“This isn't about giving up the things you enjoy. It's about having better options. If someone is making thoughtful choices throughout the rest of their day, we want AVANA to be the cocktail that fits naturally into that lifestyle.”



ORGANIC. AND CERTIFIED THAT WAY.

AVANA doesn't simply rely on terms such as“clean,”“pure,” or“natural” to tell its story. AVANA is USDA Certified Organic. The tequila collection features four flavors: Lime Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma, Pineapple Coconut, and Wildberry Hibiscus, with additional premium organic spirits-based collections planned for the future. Each sparkling cocktail contains just 95 calories, 1.5 grams of sugar, and 4.5% ABV, offering a lighter profile without compromising on flavor.

Because choosing more thoughtfully shouldn't mean settling for something that tastes like someone barely introduced fruit to a can of sparkling alcohol. The ready-to-drink cocktail category has experienced significant growth in recent years, giving consumers more choices than ever before. AVANA believes the next evolution of the category will be about more than convenience and flavor. It will also be about ingredients, transparency, and empowering consumers with greater knowledge of what they are choosing.

“We're not interested in simply being another colorful can on the shelf,” York said.“We want people to pick up AVANA, understand what they're drinking, and feel good about the choice they made.” That philosophy is at the heart of AVANA's new brand positioning: CHOOSE BETTER. DRINK AVANA. The idea isn't to overcomplicate the cocktail. It's exactly the opposite. AVANA believes premium should be defined not only by how a product tastes or looks, but also by what goes into it.



A NEW KIND OF PREMIUM

Under Liberty Beverage's ownership, AVANA has undergone a comprehensive brand transformation, including refreshed packaging, an expanded product lineup, growing distribution, and a national strategy designed to introduce the brand to a new generation of consumers.

Throughout 2026 and into 2027, AVANA plans to significantly expand its retail footprint, supported by national partnerships, experiential events, hospitality relationships, creator collaborations, retail sampling, and digital marketing initiatives. The growth strategy is ambitious, but the message behind it remains intentionally simple: Organic spirits. Thoughtfully selected ingredients. Great taste.

AVANA is designed for consumers who want to enjoy a cocktail while staying true to the ingredient-conscious choices they make in other aspects of their lives. Because choosing better shouldn't be complicated. Sometimes, it should be as easy as opening a can.



ABOUT AVANA

AVANA is a premium USDA Certified Organic sparkling canned cocktail brand crafted with organic spirits, thoughtfully selected ingredients, and a lighter, flavor-forward profile. Featuring four organic tequila-based flavors, with additional spirits-based collections planned, AVANA is created for consumers who believe a great cocktail and thoughtfully chosen ingredients can belong in the same can.

Choose Better. Drink AVANA.

And yes, we still think it's worth asking:

Why drink the other stuff?

For more information, visit DrinkAVANA.com or follow @DrinkAVANA on social media.



Media Contact

Jaclynn Brennan Co-Founder | CMO

Liberty Beverage

PH: 201 779 9877

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