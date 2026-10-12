The Coffee Cart Brings Professional Barista Coffee Experiences To Events Across London

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The Coffee Cart, a mobile coffee catering business serving London and surrounding areas.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Coffee Cart, a mobile coffee catering business serving London and surrounding areas, is highlighting the growing role of professionally staffed coffee carts at corporate events, weddings, exhibitions and brand activations.With flexible setups for both smaller gatherings and busy venues, The Coffee Cart provides mobile espresso equipment, experienced baristas and freshly prepared hot drinks at the event location. Services can be tailored to the guest count, serving window and venue requirements.Designed around the event, not just the coffeeFrom office hospitality and product launches to university events, coffee catering must balance presentation with practical considerations such as power, loading access, staffing and peak demand. The Coffee Cart works with organisers to select an appropriate setup, including coffee cart and coffee bike options where suitable.Real-world example: university coffee serviceFor a Molly Rose Foundation event at a university near High Wycombe, The Coffee Cart was booked to provide capacity for up to 1,000 coffees during a four-hour service for approximately 500 students. Two baristas operated a compact cart equipped with two coffee machines. The team arrived two hours before service for preparation and setup, helping keep the operation organised during busy periods.The example illustrates why equipment capacity and advance planning matter as much as the overall number of guests. The 1,000-coffee figure represents the booked allowance, not a verified number of drinks consumed.Coffee catering for a range of occasionsEvent organisers can enquire about fixed-drink packages or time-based service, with requirements assessed according to guest numbers, venue access and the drinks menu. The business offers options for corporate hospitality, exhibitions, weddings and private events, with branding requests considered for promotional activations.Find out moreFor event enquiries and further information, visit Coffee Cart Hire. View the business on Google Maps / Google Business Profile.About The Coffee CartThe Coffee Cart provides mobile coffee cart hire and barista-led coffee catering for events in London and surrounding areas. Its services are designed for event organisers seeking a professionally managed coffee experience at their venue.Media and booking enquiries: via co

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The Coffee Cart Brings Professional Barista Coffee Experiences to Events Across London News Provided By The Coffee Cart October 12, 2026, 14:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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